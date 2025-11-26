Rapper and Grammy nominee GloRilla is set to headline the halftime show at this year's Bayou Classic. The artist will perform in partnership with Adidas, appearing alongside Grambling State University's world-famed Tiger Marching Band and the Orchesis Dance Company during the game, which will be broadcast nationally on NBC during an important football weekend.

GloRilla, fresh off of her 2024 hit album Glorious, spoke about the opportunity to perform at the Bayou Classic in an official statement.

“The Bayou Classic is a huge moment for HBCU culture and performing with Adidas and Grambling State is really special. Being on the field with these students, seeing them represent their school and community is powerful.”

Article Continues Below

The Bayou Classic, dating back to its inception in 1974, is one of the biggest events in college football, featuring Grambling State University and Southern University. The event gained a national television home in NBC in 1991 and has been aired on an NBC-owned platform for the past 34 years. The game is known for its high-profile halftime festivities and celebrity appearances. Last year, rapper Boosie Badazz performed with the Southern University Human Jukebox. The year before, Fantasia performed with the Human Jukebox during the 2023 Bayou Classic.

The Bayou Classic recently announced that rap legend Juvenile will also be performing with the Southern University Human Jukebox this year, teasing that another surprise artist may also join the lineup. Southern University and Grambling State University are clearly pulling out all the stops for one of the biggest HBCU events of the year.