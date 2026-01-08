As the Dallas Cowboys lost in the Week 18 contest against the New York Giants, what came to a close was no doubt an immensely disappointing season for what's been dubbed “America's team.” With the Cowboys missing out on the playoffs, the team could be seen in a downward spiral, but owner Jerry Jones envisions the exact opposite, sharing what goals are before retirement.

Speaking at his end-of-season press conference after the lackluster year, Jones would express his dreams of what he wants to further accomplish before retiring. This includes having the most Super Bowls out of any owner, with him having three and Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots having six, with a potential seventh as his team is in the playoffs.

“My goal in life is to retire as the owner that won the most Super Bowls,” Jones said, via ESPN. “That's my goal. To be retired in the NFL as the owner that won the most Super Bowls. We've got three. How many more do I have to go as a single owner? [New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft] has got how many? Six? So, I got work to do. Got work to do. But at least I'm up to the second rung in the ladder.”

Cowboys' Jerry Jones on how crucial this upcoming offseason is

Article Continues Below

While moves have already been made, like Jones firing Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team still has some issues that need to be addressed. The first step in improving is admitting the faults, which Jones has done, but is still confident in getting back to the playoffs, citing how this upcoming offseason is “very important.”

“Bottom line is this [offseason] is, yes, very important,” Jones said. “They're right. We want to, while Dak is playing the game and got it down the way he's got it, we want to get out here and basically do better than what we did this year. So, combination of those things gives us the incentive to, dare I say it, bust the budget to try to get something done now. Yes. Yes. We'll do some dramatic things.”

At any rate, Dallas looks to improve after finishing 7-9-1, putting them second in the NFC East.