The Texas Tech football program is continuing to make a name for itself in the transfer portal. The Red Raiders opened up the purse strings last season to completely improve their defense. It worked up to the point where the Red Raiders made the College Football Playoff. Now, they spent big on quarterback Brendan Sorsby after he entered the transfer portal out of Cincinnati.

Sorsby was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal at the quarterback position, and the Red Raiders beat out LSU and Lane Kiffin for his services. According to Yahoo Sports college football reporter Ross Dellenger, Sorsby committed to Texas Tech for $5 million. LSU offered Sorsby $3.5 million through its multimedia rights partner, Playfly Sports Properties. It was a way for a school to remain under, or even near, the revenue-sharing cap of $20.5 million while paying a single player such a high salary.

Yahoo Sports obtained a copy of the 11-page document between Playfly and Sorsby, and the language in the contract suggests that the school planned to compensate Sorsby through direct university revenue sharing, with an additional $1 million, for a total payment competitive with Texas Tech’s offer.

The $3.5 million is an NIL-related marketing guarantee struck with Playfly “on behalf” of NILSU MAX, an independent entity formed in conjunction with LSU athletics and Playfly to “identify and secure NIL opportunities for Tiger student athletes,” according to its page on LSU's website.

This is a loophole universities are using: they are not allowed to offer athletes third-party NIL guarantees, but third parties themselves are.

The added factor is the new clearinghouse that has to approve all these deals. Sorsby's deal may have actually cleared because he was so highly ranked and coveted, but that is an added factor to all this.

Texas Tech has its signal-caller for next year and will be a factor in the new landscape. Sorsby has a chance to bring the Red Raiders to the playoffs and help them win a championship because the offense was what needed to improve after watching them against Oregon.