In years past, familiar faces dominated the NFL playoffs. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Lamar Jackson have found consistent success in the postseason. There is a lot of new blood in the 2026 NFL playoffs, though, which makes this the most unpredictable run to the Super Bowl in a long time. With so much uncertainty, rather than looking at the best players in the postseason, a better question to ask is who are the most important players in the playoffs?

This list won't comprise of the most talented players, or else players such as Patrick Surtain II, T.J. Watt, Danielle Hunter, Puka Nacua, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be included. None of those players are in this top 15, though. The order also isn't ranked by talent. For example, Christian McCaffrey ranks relatively low here despite being arguably the best player in the NFL at his position simply because the running back position isn't as important as the quarterback position.

QBs will dominate this list because of their unquestionable impact on the game, but there can be non-quarterbacks, too, if they are likely to have a massive impact on their respective team's Super Bowl chances. So, who are the most important players in the NFL playoffs?

15. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert burst onto the NFL scene, breaking numerous records in his first few years in the league. He has the most passing yards ever through one, two, three, four, and five seasons. He also owns nearly every rookie quarterbacking record in the books. His three straight seasons with 4,000 yards are also a record.

However, playoff success has eluded Herbert and his Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert even had four interceptions in his last postseason appearance. Herbert has talent, but he needs to perform in order to buck the loser label.

14. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers finished the year ranked just 15th in passing yards (3,322). At first glance, that doesn't look too bad, especially when considering Rodgers is 42 years old. However, a bunch of the players below Rodgers in yardage missed a bunch of time or were among the worst signal-callers in the league.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense was far too mediocre this year, as it has been for quite some time, even before Rodgers joined the team. However, Pittsburgh did enough to get into the playoffs, even if they needed a missed Tyler Loop field goal to get there. Now, Pittsburgh has to hope Rodgers was saving his best for last.

If Rodgers can drink from the fountain of youth and play like his prime self, the Steelers could make a surprising run. That seems unlikely, but the four-time MVP has a Super Bowl to his name and a knack for making big plays in big moments.

13. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are the number one seed in the NFC. The team has incredible depth and a player in Smith-Njigba who has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL after a historic season. The most important player for a playoff run on the roster is Sam Darnold, though.

After being drafted third overall, Darnold struggled early, and many called him one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. Then, on what was his fourth team, Darnold broke out with the Minnesota Vikings. He earned a Pro Bowl nod after lighting up the stat sheet, but many viewed the campaign as a fluky one-hit-wonder.

Darnold has proved that wrong with a nice follow-up in his first season with the Seahawks. However, he will need an impressive playoff run to truly prove that he is for real. Last year, Darnold struggled late in the year, especially in the lone playoff game of his career.

12. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young is a former first overall pick. He was benched during his sophomore campaign with the Carolina Panthers, so he was quickly labeled a bust. A season later, Young has the Panthers playing in the playoffs as a division winner. Still, it was far from a perfect season for Young and the Panthers.

The former Heisman winner had some really good games, but he also had some disastrous ones. This streakiness won't work in the postseason, so Young will need to play like his peak self if Carolina is to make any noise. It will take a performance like his national championship run at Alabama for the Panthers to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

11. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

The player who was picked directly after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft was C.J. Stroud. While Young struggled, Stroud burst onto the scene and had one of the best rookie seasons ever. He joined Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only players ever to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio and passing yards per game in the same season, so fans speculated that an MVP was just around the corner for Stroud.

Instead, Stroud has underwhelmed over the last two seasons. He hasn't been bad, but it has been the Houston Texans' elite defense that has led the way. Defense wins championships, and the Texans will continue to rely on their elite play on that end. In order to reach the Super Bowl, though, Stroud might have to reach a level we haven't seen from him recently. Stroud has the ability to be elite inside of him somewhere; he just needs to unlock the potential that was flashed as a rookie.

The good news is that Stroud had some of the best games of his career over the last month of the regular season. During that stretch, the Texans scored 121 points, so they need to ride their momentum into these elimination games.

10. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

The first non-quarterback on this list is DK Metcalf. Metcalf missed the last two games after he was suspended because of an altercation with a fan. His absence played a large part in the Steelers nearly missing the playoffs. Metcalf is one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL, and he elevates the Steelers' offense to another level.

He has also not always lived up to his immense potential. The Steelers need Metcalf to return to action with a head of steam and ready to take on his playoff foes by force. The pent-up anger Metcalf had toward that Detroit Lions fan needs to be used against opposing cornerbacks.

9. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Another receiver who ranks as one of the most important players in these playoffs is Davante Adams. Adams isn't even the best receiver on his team, because as of now, that honor belongs to Puka Nacua. Together, they form arguably the best receiver duo in the league. An MVP candidate in Matthew Stafford is the player who throws them the football.

Adams has been out since he suffered a hamstring injury on Dec. 14. If Adams shows lingering effects from his injury upon his return, the Rams could be doomed. When the offense is at full strength, though, the Rams are nearly impossible to stop. Opposing defenses just don't have the manpower to slow down both Nacua and Adams.

8. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' defense has been ravaged by injuries. Both Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are out for the season. That means the offense will have to step up, and that unit is, of course, led by Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey can carry his team on his back more than the average running back because he thrives both carrying the ball and in the passing game.

In 2019, McCaffrey collected 2,392 scrimmage yards, which is the third best mark ever. He has 2,126 scrimmage yards this year. McCaffrey is hard to game plan against and an expert at punching the ball into the end zone. He has even tied the record for consecutive games with a touchdown (17) before. If the 49ers are to overcome their injury problems, it will likely be on the back of McCaffrey.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are falling apart. Injuries are looking like their demise. The team has lost each of their last four games since Micah Parsons tore his ACL. Jordan Love has also been out as of recent with a concussion. The quarterback is the only one who can save the team, though.

The Packers have made the moves to be all in on a championship push this year. The loss of Parsons hurts, and Green Bay is trending the wrong way, but they are not out of it yet. Love has an assortment of players to pass to, so there is still hope.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is on a heater. If he keeps it up, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be legitimate Super Bowl threats. The Jaguars have won eight straight games, and Lawrence has 11 touchdown passes over the last month. Lawrence was viewed as one of the most sure-thing prospects of the 21st century when the Jaguars took him first overall.

He was just okay for most of his career until this season, but now he is living up to the potential that scouts saw in him as a prospect. The playoffs will tell if Lawrence has truly turned a corner.

5. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is another first overall pick seemingly reaching his superstar potential. His rookie season was underwhelming, but Williams is looking more like the generational player he was supposed to be in year two. The Chicago Bears are reaping the rewards. The Bears aren't battle-tested in the playoffs, though.

The Bears dominate the turnover battle, but will Williams be able to do enough if the Bears' defense isn't forcing tons of fumbles and securing a bunch of interceptions?

4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is in the running to be the MVP. However, he is still a young quarterback, and the playoffs are a whole different ball game. If Maye's play continues at the same level it was at in the regular season, he will be cemented as one of the best players in the NFL.

The New England Patriots were the biggest offseason spenders in free agency, but they are ahead of schedule in their rebuild. Their youth means they aren't immune from a playoff heartbreak, but Tom Brady was winning Super Bowls early on in his career. Could Maye do the same?

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' defense is arguably the best in the NFL. In fact, they nearly broke the single-season sacks record. On offense, the team has been incredibly clutch, mounting late-game comebacks all season long. However, the offense has been stagnant far too often, too, and it is on Bo Nix's shoulders to prevent that from costing them in the postseason.

Nix was drafted in the first round alongside six players in 2024, yet he has the best numbers through two seasons among his draft class peers. Denver's ability to win late is admirable and will be put to use in the postseason, but Nix can't afford to have any poor offensive games.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Last year, Saquon Barkley became just the ninth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history. He played a huge part in the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl title. Barkley's production fell off quite a bit this season, but if the Eagles are to repeat as champions, they may need Barkley to return to form.

With two Super Bowl appearances in three years already, the Eagles have a chance to join dynasty talks. The running back seems primed to reestablish himself as the NFL's premier ball carrier.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP. He is a phenomenal athlete with a cannon for an arm and incredible running ability. However, his Buffalo Bills haven't been able to break through and get to the big one. This is the year for Buffalo to reach the Super Bowl, as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow are all absent from the playoffs this year. Failing to do so will be held against Allen.