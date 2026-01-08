Iowa State just took a 70-60 victory over Baylor on Wednesday night. This moved the Cyclones to 15-0 on the season. The school has had some amazing teams in its history, including making 11 of the last 13 NCAA Tournaments. With a 15th consecutive win to open the season, Iowa State has made school history, starting 15-0 for the first time.

“I think these guys do such a great job at honoring all those who have come before us with the effort and the execution that they play with,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said, reflecting on the historical moment, per Cyclones Fanatic. “So it’s a great accomplishment. It’s a credit to the young men and how they work. And hopefully something that the past Cyclones who have been in this program and those that have invested can take tremendous pride in.”

Otzelberger is in his fifth year as the head coach for Iowa State. In that time, he has gone 110-45 and made the NCAA Tournament each of his first four seasons. He also led the Cyclones to a Big 12 Conference Tournament in 2023-2024.

Current Cyclone and Ames, Iowa native, Tamin Lipsey, also talked about the 15-0 start.

“I’ve been a Cyclone all my life. Just got on the court four years ago, though. Watching all those teams growing up and just realizing that I have a chance right now to make a footprint for Iowa State, and just the community of Ames and all of that, I never take for granted,” Lipsey said to the media after the game, per The Associated Press.

Lipsey has made his presence felt this year as a senior. He is averaging 14.8 points per game, with 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. In the game against Baylor, he dropped 24 points, with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Lipsey has been a major part of leading Iowa State to being one of the best teams in the nation.

“Iowa State is a really good team. If you ask me, right now, today, them and Michigan are the two best in college basketball,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said, praising Iowa State after the game. “They’re not going to beat themselves. They know exactly where they’re going to be, how they’re going to do things. T.J. has done a great job with them.”

Iowa State is currently projected as a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will look to move to 16-0 on Saturday as they host Oklahoma State.