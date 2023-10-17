Jayson Tatum is one of the most exciting young superstars in basketball. He's a cornerpiece of the Boston Celtics franchise and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. With his dating life, he's been in numerous relationships over the last few years. We've all seen his adorable young son Deuce. Tatum had Deuce when he was 19 years old with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell. However, the Celtics standout has been dating British R&B singer Ella Mai since. Let's look at Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai.

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai

Ella Mai was already a well-known name across the music industry long before she met Tatum. The 26-year-old was born in London, England, to a Jamaican mother and an Irish father. Mai ultimately moved to New York City when she was 12 and graduated from high school in Queens. Her singing career began in 2014, studying at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. During her tenure at the school, Mai appeared on series 11 of the X Factor as part of a trio called ‘Arize' but ended up parting ways. It was in 2015 that Ella Mai's solo career began to take shape. A four-track EP was released on Soundcloud called ‘Troubled' and not long after, she was discovered on Instagram by DJ Mustard. He signed the British singer to 10 Summers Records and Interscope Records.

Ella Mai's singing career

It was the beginning of something special. Just a year later, Mai unveiled her first EP under the record label, called ‘Time', featuring the song ‘She Don't' with Ty Dolla Sign. Mai released another EP later in 2016 and 2017, featuring the song ‘Boo'd Up' on it, which is arguably her most popular one to date, with 463 million Youtube views and 273 million on Spotify.

The Rolling Stones named ‘Boo'd Up' one of the biggest singles by a female R&B singer in the last 10 years after she released the music video in early 2018. It was #1 in the US and was officially deemed her breakthrough hit. She even toured with Kehlani in '18 and played the song several times as it continued to find its way to nightclubs across the States.

Later that year, Mai released the song ‘Trip' shooting up the charts, and was part of her debut album, named after the hit. The likes of Chris Brown, H.E.R., and John Legend all appeared on several singles. Early in 2019, Mai also went on her first tour. That was an extremely special year for the R&B phenom, where she won two Grammy Awards: Best R&B Song and Song of the Year for ‘Boo'd Up,' winning Best R&B Song.

That same year, Mai won Best R&B Artist and Best Female R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. She's gone from an aspiring singer to one of the most well-known female artists in the R&B industry today. Mai has voiced in numerous interviews that artists have influenced her to make music, citing the likes of Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, and Destiny's Child, among others.

Jayson Tatum, Ella Mai relationship

Now, you're probably wondering how she began dating Jayson Tatum. While it's unclear how the two met, they have allegedly been dating since October 2020, when she was seen at his house. They keep a low profile and have rarely been seen in public together, but the odd comments and likes on social media are a sign. It's understandable, though. Tatum is one of the biggest names in the Association, while Mai is a budding superstar in the music industry who is getting bigger by the year.

There are few details about their relationship, but they make a cute couple. Oh, and another coincidental note. Tatum's Celtics' teammate, Jaylen Brown, is dating one of Mai's friends and another name in the R&B game, H.E.R. You'd think they've all gone on a few double dates, considering Tatum and Brown are very close. Unlike Tatum, Mai doesn't have a dating history that we know about. You'd believe in the NBA offseason, they're spending their fair share of time together.

There you have it. That's all you need to know about Jayson Tatum's girlfriend Ella Mai; a successful British R&B singer who continues to rise in the music industry and make countless catchy baby-making and heartbreaking hits.