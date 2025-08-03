The Buffalo Bills had one of the better offenses in the league last season, and they're looking to replicate that same production this year. Josh Allen is the engine of the offense, but he also needs his receivers to make everything work. There may be some uncertainty in the room as of now, with Khalil Shakir recently getting injured, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that WR Khalil Shakir is ‘week to week' with a high ankle sprain,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, a more concise report on how long Shakir could be out was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Bills standout wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who sustained a high ankle sprain on Friday, is currently expected to miss 4-5 weeks, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz wrote.

Article Continues Below

Shakir was one of the top receivers for the Bills last season and finished with 821 receiving yards. The Bills' receiver room may look more scarce if Shakir isn't able to return by Week 1 when the Bills face the Baltimore Ravens.

High ankle sprains are serious, and Shakir should take as much time as he needs to recover so he can get back on the field fully healthy. For the time being, Allen can rely on Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and others to make plays at the skill positions.

The Bills are projected to be a top team in the league once again this season, and they're looking to finally get over the hump of not making the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, over the years, the Kansas City Chiefs have stood in their way, and they'll be there again this season trying to do the same.

Health will be a key factor, and also getting hot at the right time, and if they can do both of those things, they'll have a good chance to shock some people.