It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline for the Los Angeles Dodgers as some had hoped. The team added Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins to their bullpen in addition to some other moves, but the team didn't take any drastic swings to improve their roster for the home stretch of this MLB season.

Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on one trade that the Dodgers went for but were unable to secure.

“(The Dodgers)were badly trying to acquire Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, believing he would be the perfect fit to replace Michael Conforto in left field. But after hours of negotiations, were left empty-handed. The consolation prize was Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call,” reported Nightengale.

“Everyone in baseball thought they were getting Kwan,” one anonymous MLB general manager said about the failed trade.

It's indeed been a rough season for Michael Conforto in the outfield for the Dodgers, and adding Kwan would have been a big step for Los Angeles to try to shore up that area of need.

A strange Dodgers season

Coming into the 2025 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had the rare distinction of being a reigning World Series championship team that had gotten markedly better in the ensuing offseason, adding several star level players in free agency this past winter.

However, arguably no team in baseball has been bit harder by the injury bug than the Dodgers this year, as several key members of the team, including a large chunk of their pitching staff, have missed significant time.

Starting pitcher and offseason acquisition Blake Snell only recently returned from an injury of his own, giving up two home runs in the Dodgers' 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Still, even with the underwhelming trade deadline, the Dodgers have more talent than any team when they're even remotely healthy, and they'll be banking on some better luck in that department down the stretch of this season.

The Dodgers will wrap up their series against the Rays on Sunday shortly after 12:00 PM ET.