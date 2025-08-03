Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski was scratched from Sunday's start against the Washington Nationals and placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left tibia contusion, the team announced. The injury is retroactive to July 31, and the Brewers have recalled Logan Henderson from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Henderson will start Sunday's game in the nation's capital.

Misiorowski suffered the injury when he took a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of his last start on Monday. The injury seemed to get worse when he fielded the ball and committed a throwing error later in the inning, which put Milwaukee in an early 3-0 hole. However, the hard-throwing youngster stayed in the game and pitched three more innings before being taken out. The Brewers came back and won the game, 8-4.

Jacob Misiorowski's hot Brewers start to career hits injury obstacle

Jacob Misiorowski has been terrific to start his career, racking up a 4-1 record with a 2.70 ERA, 47 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP in 33 1/3 innings pitched. The 23-year-old All-Star has helped Milwaukee surge into first place in the NL Central, with the lead currently sitting at two games over Chicago heading into Sunday's action.

The Brewers have smacked around the Nationals to start this series, totaling 16 runs on Friday and winning 8-2 on Saturday. Even without The Miz on the mound Sunday, Milwaukee will have a great chance for the sweep. The 23-year-old Henderson has also been great in limited inning in his rookie season, totaling a 3-0 record and a 1.71 ERA in four starts. He has 29 strikeouts in 21 innings.

While Misiorowski's injury is a bummer, the pitcher said the injury isn't too serious. He anticipates only missing two starts and then should be ready once his 15 IL days are up.