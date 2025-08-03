Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski was scratched from Sunday's start against the Washington Nationals and placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left tibia contusion, the team announced. The injury is retroactive to July 31, and the Brewers have recalled Logan Henderson from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Henderson will start Sunday's game in the nation's capital.

Misiorowski suffered the injury when he took a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of his last start on Monday. The injury seemed to get worse when he fielded the ball and committed a throwing error later in the inning, which put Milwaukee in an early 3-0 hole. However, the hard-throwing youngster stayed in the game and pitched three more innings before being taken out. The Brewers came back and won the game, 8-4.

Jacob Misiorowski's hot Brewers start to career hits injury obstacle

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts following a strikeout to end the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski has been terrific to start his career, racking up a 4-1 record with a 2.70 ERA, 47 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP in 33 1/3 innings pitched. The 23-year-old All-Star has helped Milwaukee surge into first place in the NL Central, with the lead currently sitting at two games over Chicago heading into Sunday's action.

The Brewers have smacked around the Nationals to start this series, totaling 16 runs on Friday and winning 8-2 on Saturday. Even without The Miz on the mound Sunday, Milwaukee will have a great chance for the sweep. The 23-year-old Henderson has also been great in limited inning in his rookie season, totaling a 3-0 record and a 1.71 ERA in four starts. He has 29 strikeouts in 21 innings.

While Misiorowski's injury is a bummer, the pitcher said the injury isn't too serious. He anticipates only missing two starts and then should be ready once his 15 IL days are up.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Nick Mears celebrates defeating the Washington Nationals with catcher William Contreras (24) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
Brewers pull off monster scoring feat not seen since 1939Benjamin Adducchio ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s legendary pocket pancake gets fans talkingRichard Pereira ·
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
Brewers’ William Contreras set Milwaukee-best mark vs. NationalsAbdullah Imran ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field.
Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy pushes back on trade deadline criticismBenedetto Vitale ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) gives outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) a pat on the back after coming out of the game because of an injury against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at American Family Field.
Brewers place Jackson Chourio on IL before Nationals clashJordan Llanes ·
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller (18) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on June 30, 2025.
Brewers land Shelby Miller in trade with DiamondbacksRichard Pereira ·