As the Utah Jazz embark on another season of building a championship contender, the 2024 NBA Draft represented a pivotal moment for the franchise. With an array of promising talent available, the Jazz had the opportunity to address key needs and solidify their future. Their selections have drawn attention. Now, it's time to assess how each pick fits into the team's overall strategy and potential success.

Utah Jazz' 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

After a season that saw a competitive start but ended with a disappointing 5-25 record over the final 30 games, the Utah Jazz face crucial decisions this offseason. Lauri Markkanen shone with All-Star-level performances for the second consecutive year. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Collin Sexton also had a notable bounce-back season, and Utah's three first-round picks showed promise, especially Keyonte George.

However, the Jazz's late-season struggles coincided with injuries to key players like Markkanen and John Collins. Even with a fully healthy roster, Utah was unlikely to make a significant impact in the Western Conference. Second-year head coach Will Hardy's decision to transition George into the point guard role was a noteworthy investment. Sure, it's uncertain if George will be the long-term solution at point guard. However, this experience will undoubtedly enhance his playmaking skills, regardless of his future position.

More Questions

This strategic move raises important questions for the franchise. With Markkanen turning 27 in May and the team not yet playoff-ready, the Jazz must consider the viability of keeping him long-term. This situation prompts a broader evaluation of the franchise's direction. They have to decide if it's wise to wait for young talents like George, Brice Sensabaugh, Walker Kessler, and Taylor Hendricks to develop into a competitive unit.

The Jazz's commitment to youth this season was somewhat surprising given their apparent dedication to Markkanen. This contrast makes the upcoming summer particularly intriguing as the team decides its path forward. The direction they choose will dictate their primary needs. If the Jazz aim to be competitive next season, acquiring a veteran point guard to lead the offense is crucial. Conversely, if they opt for a rebuild, the focus will shift to acquiring young talent and draft assets to eventually return to prominence.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Utah Jazz picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 10: Cody Williams, SF, Colorado

Cody Williams stands out as one of the notable high-risk, high-reward prospects in this draft. Despite missing some time during his college season, he showcased a versatile skill set as a fluid, tall wing with shooting ability. His older brother, Jalen Williams, is a rising star for the Thunder. Of course, the Jazz hope Cody can reach a similar level. However, he hasn't yet translated his potential into consistent production like his brother. If he does, this pick could prove to be excellent.

As the Jazz are in a retooling phase, they can afford to be patient with a prospect like Williams, who requires development. He has the height, length, and athleticism to become a strong two-way player. At 19, however, he remains a project on both ends of the court.

Grade: B

No. 29: Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

Collier's best asset is his exceptional passing. When he focuses on this, his potential is enormous. As a powerful guard, he excels at driving to the basket and reading the court. The main concerns are his turnovers, which are typical for young players, his lack of defensive engagement despite his physical gifts, and his inconsistent shooting. If he improves his shooting, he could be a formidable player.

Drafting Collier at this point was a steal for the Jazz. The former top recruit had an up-and-down season at USC, partly due to a hand injury. Built like a running back, Collier is a force when attacking the rim. He has shown growth as a playmaker and defender, but refining his jump shot is crucial. A talent of his caliber falling to No. 29 is surprising.

Grade: A

No. 32: Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

This pick offers excellent value at this stage of the draft. Filipowski, a former five-star recruit and All-American at Duke, was ranked among the top 20 on many boards. Securing a versatile 7-footer outside the top 20, especially in the second round, is unexpected.

Filipowski's fall on draft night was surprising, and the Jazz capitalized by acquiring a first-round-caliber player at No. 32. He’s a mobile big man who can shoot, handle the ball, pass effectively for his position, and defend inside. These make him a great addition to the roster.

Grade: A

Looking Ahead

The Utah Jazz's 2024 NBA Draft selections reflect a commitment to building a well-rounded, competitive team for the future. By taking high-upside players like Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, the Jazz have positioned themselves for growth. Each player brings unique skills that align with the team's goals. Yes, there may be developmental hurdles. Still, the potential rewards are significant. As the Jazz continue to retool and develop their young core, this draft class could be pivotal in shaping the franchise's trajectory in the competitive Western Conference. With patience and the right development, the Jazz are poised to make significant strides in the coming seasons.