It is vacation time for practically everyone in the NBA with a guaranteed contract. Executives, players, coaches, and even the referees are ready for a break after a long season, the draft, and then a month of Summer League preparations. Some players must stay ready though as teams like the Utah Jazz still have roster spots to fill. Several on the summer roster are vying for training camp invitations but Keshawn Justice is one largely overlooked option leaving Las Vegas with a few more admirers.

Nothing is bigger than the Jazz's Lauri Markkanen situation but business cannot halt for one All-Star. Justice is one name to keep in mind for Utah's last two-way contract. Sure, this summer got off to a forgettable start for Justice, who played in one of three games during the Salt Lake City Classic and shot 0-8 from the field (0-7 3PA). He was 3-4 (2-3 3PA) to start the Las Vegas portion of the summer schedule, finishing with eight points and a rebound. Game 2 versus the Sacramento Kings was more of the same (nine points and five rebounds).

Then came three points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors. Justice just looked in control of the off-ball action while letting rookies Kyle Filipowski and Isaiah Collier run the show. Consistent production comes from being comfortable in a role and Justice is a great example of someone scaling their talents up for every opportunity. He spent last season with the SLC Stars and the 24-year-old should find a two-way contract opportunity after two weeks of decent performances in a well-understood role.

Justice averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 40.3% from three-point range on 7.6 attempts per game with the Stars last season. This summer has given the team more of a sample size that the Santa Clara alum would be serviceable in an end-of-the-bench supporting cast role. Summer League head coach Sean Sheldon alluded to Justice having a future with the franchise while in Las Vegas.

“I love K.J. It's tough. He is in a tough role. Playing that gunner coming in off the bench is a hard thing to do but I think he has been really good with it,” coach Sean Sheldon shared with ClutchPoints. “He is communicating while on the bench. He is playing hard. I have no problem with his transition threes. Let it fly. I have no issue with him shooting it. Credit to him for being ready to play whenever we throw him in. He's been great and will be a key piece moving forward.”

Keshawn Justice just makes sense for Jazz

Justice should be an option for a non-contender like the Jazz. Utah seems to be hedging in the trade market so far. The Jazz are stuck between a full-teardown rebuilding or creative retooling around Lauri Markkanen. At least that is the perception CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is letting permeate through other front offices.

Utah could use Justice if they want to jostle for an NBA Play-In Tournament spot or have another piece to dangle at the trade deadline. He works for practically any scenario and might have some value as a shooter at the trade deadline. Keeping Justice in mind for the last two-way spot just makes sense. It shows a pathway to the pros for other prospects considering the smart market operation.

The Jazz have one open two-way roster spot alongside Jason Preston and Taevion Kinsley. The frontcourt is far too crowded with Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Drew Eubanks, John Collins, Darius Bazley, Kenny Lofton Jr., and Taylor Hendricks. A low-risk, high-reward wing like the 6-foot-7 Justice just makes sense after another solid Summer League. Trips to the G-League are to be expected. Having another sharpshooting bench option to get through the regular season will at least keep games respectably competitive.

Utah has the one thing most NBA front office executives are craving under the new CBA guidelines: flexibility. Team CEO Danny Ainge has 16 players under contract for the 2024-25 season, including the two two-way spots currently filled. The franchise also has ways to open up max-level cap space around Markkanen going forward if that's the route they choose.

The key to keeping other executives jealous and guessing in negotiations is not squandering the situation. Filling out the bench with cheap, productive, tradeable contracts will be a priority. Justice might be ‘just a guy' but he might be just the guy to help the Jazz get through until at least the NBA All-Star break.