LAS VEGAS — Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen has been at the center of conversations being had at NBA Summer League. More specifically, Markkanen has become the focal trade target for the Golden State Warriors, who recently ended their 13-year marriage with Klay Thompson and struck out in attempts to trade for Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George before he opted to become a free agent and head to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In attempts to prolong their championship dreams with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still running the show in San Francisco, the Warriors have been aggressive in their approach to pursue win-now talents. That is why the likes of Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and De'Anthony Melton now find themselves as critical veterans joining what has suddenly become the NBA's most interesting roster.

As league personnel from all 30 teams gather in person on the concourse of the Thomas and Mack Center, conversations about what the Jazz will end up doing with Markkanen are prominent. Since being traded to Utah in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Finnish forward has seen his career take off after being named an All-Star and the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player.

With the way the mentality regarding spending money during the offseason has changed for every NBA team, Markkanen's $18 million contract is super attractive. This is especially true for a team like Golden State, which views the 7-footer as a player who could prolong their championship push both now and heading into a future without Curry and Green, when the veterans are ready to retire. Now that he is entering the final year of his contract and eligible for a long-term extension in August, which he will be receiving, Markkanen has been the player the Warriors were fixated on after their efforts to acquire George concluded.

Dialogue between Golden State and Utah has continued, with no progress being made, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Jazz, who value Markkanen's production and would prefer to have the 27-year-old star remain on their roster, have made it clear to teams interested in pursuing a trade won't be getting any discount. As Utah did in the trades involving Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a few seasons ago, sources tell ClutchPoints that the Jazz are once again asking a steep price in trade talks for Markkanen.

Warriors' trade offer for Lauri Markkanen

The Warriors have not been afraid to put together a competitive offer for Markkanen, one that trumps what rival teams have offered the Jazz from a draft pick perspective. In addition to including former first-round pick Moses Moody in said discussions revolving around Markkanen, Golden State has shown a willingness to trade multiple first-round picks, including the top-20 protected portion of their 2030 first-round pick currently owned by the Washington Wizards. The Athletic also recently reported that a proposal revolving around Moody, first-round picks, pick swaps, and second-round assets has been discussed.

While Moody has been a player the Warriors have shown a willingness to part with in trade talks regarding Markkanen, the same can't be said about Jonathan Kuminga and 2023-24 All-Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski. Kuminga was off-limits in discussions the Dubs had with the Clippers for George, league sources confirmed, and the team has yet to shown a willingness to give him up in talks with the Jazz. The same can be said about Podziemski, whom the organization views as a foundational building block for their long-term success.

Will Warriors or Jazz budge?

At this time, the two sides have not advanced in discussions surrounding Markkanen, sources said, as a result of two main factors. Golden State has been unwilling to part ways with the entirety of their young core, while Utah has not come down on their asking price for Markkanen due to the organization's interest in extending his contract.

For the Jazz, the question of whether or not now is the right time to capitalize on Markkanen's value has yet to be answered. It is no secret around the league that Jazz executive Danny Ainge is notorious for having a price tag on all of his players, which leads to what some have referenced as “insane asking prices” for talents on his roster.

If the Warriors are willing to part ways with Podziemski, who has proven to have arguably the best summer out of any young talent who has participated in Summer League games, then there is an immediate path to acquiring Markkanen. However, the Dubs have shown no interest in trading the 21-year-old guard, sources said, due to Joe Lacob's high praise for Podziemski.

“It was a revelation to be quite honest,” Lacob said of Podziemski's rookie season during the Warriors' Summer League game in Cox Pavilion on Wednesday evening. “We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do.”

These are trying times for Golden State. Known for their winning ways over the last decade and having four championships to show for it, the Warriors remain adamant on sticking to what they believe is true.

As Summer League winds down and much of the team's braintrust departs Las Vegas, the mindset of continuing to build and develop their young core remains true. Markkanen is a player the Dubs have serious interest in and remain willing to negotiate with the Jazz on a potential trade, yet the price tag Utah has laid out is more than Lacob and Co. are willing to pay.

With Utah not budging on wanting players like Podziemski and Kuminga, on top of a plethora of draft assets from Golden State, the two sides remain at a stalemate. Much of the same remains the same as it did before those around the league arrived to Las Vegas. The Jazz are still leaning in the direction of keeping Markkanen, and the idea of renegotiating his contract and offering an extension in August remains true. Barring a significant change in philosophy, Markkanen appears to be heading for a new deal with Utah before the start of training camp.