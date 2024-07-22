Mythos Studios is coming to San Diego Comic-Con and unveiling Ekos Vol. 1. from Marvel chairman David Maisel.

This new graphic novel sparks a new cinematic universe that has existed for some time. It will feature Grell, a new hero who is widely unknown. And he'll be seen all around the Con, appearing at more than 250 access portals that attendees must use to enter. Real estate-wise, it's about as good as you get in San Diego for this type of attention.

AboutDavid Maisel and Marvel

David Maisel was the founding chairman of Marvel Studios and helped launch iconic characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor into the MCU. THR reports that Grell will be the new face in town, and Ekos will be the universe that could potentially feature hundreds of other characters.

The art and creations of Michael Turner and writer Geoff Johns inspire the Ekos universe. Turner passed away in 2008 at the age of 37 from complications from bone cancer.

Mythos Studios and Aspen Comics will launch Ekos Vol 1 at Comic-Con. This is reportedly the launch pad for film and television, and it is starting as a Kickstarter campaign that kicks off on September 10.

“When I announced Iron Man as our first movie, more people thought it was a triathlon — not a superhero — and many people in Hollywood knew it had been in development for years at New Line — and never made it out of that stage,” Maisel said.

Maisel described Ekos Vol. 1 as “Avatar meets Spider-Verse.” Otherwise, the plot is under wraps.

“It's a fresh story,” Maisel added. “But it's also inspired by the art and creations of Michael Turner.”

Regarding Grell's powers, it's not exactly clear what it is, but it sounds like it will be relatable for modern times.

“They are not the obvious ones [super powers],” he said. “It looks like he's super strong. He has wings. But I hit on something that I think is timely for today's world and will be surprising for people.”

As for the creative team on the graphic novel, it has colorist Peter Steigerwald (Civil Sar), writer J.T. Krul (Soulfire), and artist Alex Konat (Fathom). Plus, cover artists Joe Quesada, Alex Ross, J. Scott Campbell, David Mack, Jerome Opeña, and others.

Mythos and Aspen will also have booths at the Con and host a panel in Room 4 on Saturday at 1 p.m.

It'll be exciting to see what Ekos and Grell come up with. Considering all the exposure they're getting this week in San Diego, there might be a bright future ahead—like Marvel's Iron Man's.