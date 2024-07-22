The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough situation regarding Brandon Aiyuk's trade request. The 49ers do not want to lose one of their best offensive players, but they may not have enough cap space to pay everyone. Aiyuk knows that he deserves a new deal and has formally requested a trade. However, one NFL insider just added another interesting wrinkle to the whole story.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. He shared some interesting information about the Aiyuk trade situation, including details on an unusual dynamic that is at play during negotiations.

Schefter pointed out that Aiyuk and 49ers general manager John Lynch share the same agent, Ryan Williams.

“The interesting part here is John Lynch and Brandon Aiyuk have the same agent too,” Schefter said. “So that’s a little bit of an interesting dynamic here going on. John Lynch, the GM of the team, and Brandon Aiyuk’s agent is the same one. I think they want to find a way to keep all these guys for this season, and then we’ll see what happens after the year. But obviously it’s not going to be simple, and they know there are issues and obstacles in front of them that figure out a way to get done here.”

This is an interesting revelation. Normally, you'd expect this kind of connection to make it easier for a deal to get done. This could suggest that Aiyuk and the 49ers are very far apart in negotiations.

It was also reported that Lynch and Ryan Williams are very close friends. Lynch was even in the wedding part of Williams’ wedding.

It must be difficult to negotiate with one of your clients, who happens to be a close friend, on behalf of your other client.

PFT's Mike Florio reports that 5 teams were willing to pay 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk $28 million per year

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently dropped another interesting Aiyuk nugget on The Pat McAfee Show.

According to Florio, five teams were ready to go all in and trade for Brandon Aiyuk. They were also willing to hand him a hefty contract extension.

“There was a time before the draft, where, as they were haggling over what he is worth, his agent was given permission to see if other teams would pay him what he was looking for,” Florio said. “At the time, it was $28 million a year. It’s probably higher than that now as the market's changed. I’m told there were five teams that were ready to go and give him what he wanted — what the 49ers wouldn’t give him. But they couldn’t work out a deal with the 49ers for a trade.”

It is interesting to learn that so many teams were interested in acquiring Aiyuk at such a high cost per year.

This reporting does not indicate what kind of trade packages the 49ers received for Aiyuk, which could be where things broke down.