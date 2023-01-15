The Utah Jazz are hoping to make it three straight wins on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. They might need to do it without their top scorer in the game, though, with Lauri Markkanen in danger of sitting out. Right now, the big question is this: Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Sixers

After initially being tagged as questionable to play due to a left hip contusion, Markkanen has now officially been ruled out for Friday’s game. The injury doesn’t sound concerning, and the fact that Utah is playing on the second night of a back-to-back set may have also played a role in the team’s decision.

Markkanen has missed just three games this season, and the Jazz went 1-2 during that spell. It goes without saying that Markkanen is internal to Utah’s success this season, and they will likely struggle against the mighty Sixers without their star.

At the moment, Lauri Markkanen is playing at an All-Star level. He’s averaging across-the-board career-best numbers of 24.6 points on 51.9 percent from the field, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 34.2 minutes per contest. The 7-foot power forward is also knocking down 2.9 triples per game on a highly-efficient 41.3 percent clip.

Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, and Rudy Gay are all out for the Sixers game. Philly, on the other hand, could be without Tobias Harris, who is currently dealing with a sore left knee.

As for Markkanen, however, when it comes to the question of if Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is no.