Oklahoma football comes with multiple position spots to monitor closely in August. Ones that'll benefit incoming starting quarterback John Mateer. But also help increase the Sooners' chances to break out of their inconsistency — and catapult back into national contention under Brent Venables.

Mateer arrives via Washington State to ignite a porous offense from 2024. The newcomer brings a dual-threat presence to OU and reunites with his Cougars offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

But head coach Venables must address other prominent areas. Ones that'll especially keep Mateer together.

These three battles are worth watching. Starting with the most important one on offense.

Oklahoma needs protection assurance for John Mateer

Left tackle surfaces as the biggest position battle to finalize on Venables' end. With the assist from the new OC Arbuckle.

Logan Howland is the front runner. But he's only a sophomore and has a freshman on his tail.

Michael Fasusi heads to Norman as a significant five-star signing from the college football recruiting trail. The nation's top-ranked tackle for 2025 is already compared to Kansas City Chiefs starter and former Sooner great Wanya Morris.

Mateer doesn't need to worry about inexperience for the rest of the trenches. Four starters are back including center Troy Everett and right tackle Jacob Sexton.

TE Oklahoma must address

Nic Anderson is a massive loss for the Sooners. Anderson joined the nation's top-ranked college football transfer portal class at LSU. But wide receiver and the air attack is largely in tact. Tight end is the spot that's the most unsettled, however.

Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts vacate the TE1 and TE2 spots here. There's not only transfers battling for TE1. Even a converted linebacker is gunning for lead TE duties.

Will Huggins is back in the Midwest following a stint with Pittsburgh State. He originally started with OU's former Big 12 rival Kansas. Another newcomer, Carson Kent, arrives from Kennesaw State. The latter left his post with all-conference honors in Conference USA.

Jaren Kanak goes from LB to offense here. And he made the change during spring practices. Kanak brings intriguing athleticism for the new role, however. He once blazed the 100-meter dash in 10.37 — all while carrying more than 200 pounds. Arbuckle can unleash that speed for a position that isn't the most heavily used at OU.

This secondary spot needs 1 more starter emerging

Eli Bowen mans one cornerback spot. He broke up four passes in his collegiate debut.

But the Sooners need a CB2 next to him. Two juniors are battling here in Gentry Williams and Jacobe Johnson. The former is returning from a shoulder injury from '24.

Williams previously picked off three passes in 2023. Johnson delivered 16 solo stops and comes with an impressive 6-foot-2 frame.

Sophomore Devon Jordan could shake up the two-deep, though. He's set to backup Bowen. Trystan Haynes fuels optimism for Venables and the defensive staff as a four-star signing.

Venables' area of expertise is defense. He lures back six intriguing starters there including in the trenches. But it's CB that can help dictate the direction OU goes in.