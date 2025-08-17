Ray Allen had an incredible NBA career to be proud of. Which is why he showed off an impressive collection of items that celebrated his time in the league.

Allen played in the NBA from 1996 to 2014, winning two titles with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and Miami Heat in 2013. He represented four teams throughout his career, as he commemorated it with a special social media post on Instagram that showed all the jerseys he wore in both college and the pros.

“The truth is, it wasn’t easy. There were haters then, and there are haters now. But none of that mattered — because I put in the work. And that’s the secret: when you give everything you have, it doesn’t matter what someone else says about you. What matters is that you showed up not only for yourself but for your teammates- everyday! This life doesn’t come without struggle. The adversity is what creates the brilliance in us,” Allen said.

“One day you’ll look back at your body of work and realize just how much you overcame. That’s when the emotions hit. That’s when the pride sets in. No one can take away the impact you’ve left on the game or on the people that rooted for you…Commit. Because if you put in the work — truly commit — one day you’ll look back at your life’s work with tears in your eyes and pride in your heart. It will bring you more joy and fulfillment than you can imagine. It’s not luck. It’s not talent. It’s just work.”

How Ray Allen played throughout NBA career

Ray Allen played exactly 1,300 games throughout his 18-year NBA career, averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Allen stands tall as one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history. He surpassed Reggie Miller for the top spot in 3-pointers made in 2011 and held it for 11 years until Stephen Curry broke his record in 2021.

Allen earned 10 All-Star selections, made two All-NBA teams, and won two titles with the Celtics and Heat. He played key roles on both of those championship squads, whether it was as a starter or sixth man.

The impact Allen left on the game was undeniable. His ability to knock down shots from deep with sheer accuracy inspired many of today's NBA stars, especially Curry. May his legacy live on as one of the best to ever play in the sport.