The Toronto Blue Jays put on a show against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. A few days after making a highlight reel catch against the Chicago Cubs, Davis Schneider helped orchestrate an offensive masterclass. However, Myles Straw's first career multi-home run game stole the show in the 14-2 win. As if that wasn't enough, Daulton Varsho also went deep with a two-run shot.

The starting outfield for Toronto went a combined 10-for-12 with four home runs in the game. According to OptaSTATS, Saturday was the first time in Major League Baseball history that all three starting outfielders for a team reached base at least four times and hit a home run each. That feat put a bow on what might be one of the Blue Jays' best games of the year.

Toronto finds themselves at the top of the American league primarily because the team takes care of business. The Rangers have struggled around the .500 mark throughout the regular season. Entering the series, experts expected the Blue Jays to cruise. Through two games, they have done just that, outscoring Texas 20-7 so far.

Straw spoke after the game about how much he enjoys playing on his new team. In his eyes, the city has rallied around him and his teammates to inspire their dominant season. Blue Jays manager John Schneider played two backups in his outfield and still got elite offensive production from those spots in his order. If he can get that from his backups, the league needs to watch out.

Varsho has struggled with injuries throughout the season. However, he and George Springer have been a dynamic duo when healthy. However, the production Toronto has gotten from Schneider and Straw might change their strategy when the playoff start. Regardless of how they approach things, the Blue Jays have a legitimate shot to make a deep run.

Toronto's outfield fueled what become a blowout win on Saturday. If Schneider can rely on that consistently, the Blue Jays can take down whoever they run into.