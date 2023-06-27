It has been a long time coming, but finally, the Atlanta Hawks have now been able to move on from John Collins and his massive contract. They got far from a major haul from the Utah Jazz (Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick), but I guess the silver lining here for Hawks fans is that at least they no longer need to deal with the $78.5 million Collins will be pocketing for the next three years. That's Utah's problem now.

As it turns out, however, the Jazz are far from done. ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski recently dropped a massive truth bomb on Atlanta's trade plans now following the John Collins deal:

“They are gonna remain really active in trade talks,” Woj said. “Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, has really been a part of the conversation for the Hawks.”

Apparently, anyone not named Trae Young could be available for trade talks. Does this mean that even the likes of Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic are also on the table? There have been rumors about a potential move away from Atlanta for Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter, but according to Woj, the Hawks seem willing to blow it all up.

With NBA free agency coming up, it would not be surprising if the Hawks come out with another massive trade in the coming days. At this point, it appears that we're going to be watching a whole different Atlanta squad in 2023-24.