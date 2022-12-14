By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Jordan Clarkson may not be the most complete player in the league (even though he is pretty darn good). However, if there’s anything the Utah Jazz guard can do at a high level, it’s put the ball through the hoop in a variety of ways. He can slither his way into the hoop for easy buckets, stop on a dime for some money midrange pull-ups, and scorch the nets from deep in absurd fashion. But it appears Clarkson isn’t content with his already-deep bag.

In the first quarter of their Tuesday night game against the streaking New Orleans Pelicans, Clarkson received the ball from Kelly Olynyk on a dribble handoff. Clarkson, like a blur, feinted to his left, knocking Naji Marshall off-balance, leading to an easy blow-by.

Larry Nance Jr. was quick to help with Jordan Clarkson already in the paint, but like a magician, the 2021 Sixth Man of The Year eluded his defense, taking two gather steps away from the hoop to pull off an incredible stretching fadeaway layup that softly nestles through the twine.

This closer angle shows just how ridiculously athletic and gifted Clarkson is when it comes to scoring some buckets.

The Jazz may have tailed off following a blistering start to the season, but they find themselves ahead of the red-hot Pelicans. At the time of writing, Utah is blowing out New Orleans, 109-86, with a little less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

It hasn’t been the best of shooting nights for Jordan Clarkson, who has, to this point, only made four of his 13 shot attempts for a grand total of 11 points. Nevertheless, at least one of his made field-goals is a sight to behold.