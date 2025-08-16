The Boston Red Sox opened August on a hot streak that allowed them to pass the New York Yankees in the AL East for the first time this season. However Boston has since cooled off, losing five of the last seven games. And things were again looking bleak in Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins until Trevor Story’s ninth-inning heroics.

Led by a strong start from Sandy Alcantara, three Marlins pitchers combined to hold the Red Sox to one run on two hits through eight innings. But then, with the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Story delivered a walk-off RBI single.

Trevor Story walks off the Marlins! pic.twitter.com/oEkdjsj7uM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2025

Marlins reliever Josh Simpson started the ninth by loading the bases with two walks and a hit batter. That set the stage for Story. Miami called on Calvin Faucher to face the All-Star shortstop. And with the infield in, Story bounced a 94 mph middle-middle cutter through the right side, scoring Roman Anthony from third. It was Boston's MLB-leading 10th walk-off win of the season, per ESPN.

Red Sox end pitchers’ duel with walk-off single

The dramatic win spoiled a bounce back performance from Alcantara. After giving up 11 runs and 16 hits in his last 12 innings, the Marlins’ ace dominated the Red Sox. Alcantara allowed one run on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Relievers Anthony Bender and Lake Bachar set the Red Sox down in order in the seventh and eighth before things fell apart for Miami in the ninth.

Boston got a strong start from Lucas Giolito. The veteran righty kept the Marlins in check through 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk with five Ks. The Red Sox’s bullpen held Miami scoreless while passing the baton to Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. The eight-time All-Star needed just 11 pitches to retire the Marlins in order, setting up Story’s big moment in the bottom of the inning.

After a frustrating loss to the Astros Wednesday, Boston got back on track against Miami. The Red Sox kept pace with the Blue Jays, remaining five games back in the AL East and two games ahead of the Yankees. Boston is second in the Wild Card standings.

As for Miami, the team has fallen back to earth after an impressive run. The Marlins closed out July by winning nine of 11 games, culminating in a historic sweep of the Yankees. After being 16 games under .500 in June Miami improved to 55-55 with the hot streak. But the team has now dropped nine of their last 12 matchups, including going just 1-6 over the last week.