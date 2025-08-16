Sophie Cunningham had an impressive highlight during Friday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics.

In 28 minutes of action, Cunningham finished with a stat line of eight points, six assists, three steals, and two rebounds. She shot 2-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-4 from the field, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Midway through the third quarter with both teams even at 51 apiece, Cunningham pulled off an astounding play. She stole the ball from Washington and ran the fastbreak. She thought about going inside but went back out on the perimeter, opting to shoot the 3-pointer as she was successful.

Sophie Cunningham with another steal before stopping on a dime and DRAINING the three 🎯 pic.twitter.com/d2quceg1KI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

How Sophie Cunningham, Fever played against Mystics

Despite Sophie Cunningham's solid highlight, the Fever fell short in their 88-84 defeat to the Mystics.

Indiana initially got off to a great start, having a 23-16 lead after the first quarter. However, Washington took control for the rest of the contest, winning the last three quarters by 11 points combined.

The Mystics had the edge when it comes to shooting accuracy. They shot 52.7% from the field, including 47.1% from three, and 84.6% from the free-throw line. This was in stark contrast to the Fever's shooting splits of 45.2%, 33.3% and 68.8%.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Aliyah Boston led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting overall and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Kelsey Mitchell came next with 14 points and nine assists, Natasha Howard had 11 points, and Odyssey Sims put up 11 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Damiris Dantas provided 10 points and two rebounds.

Indiana fell to an 18-16 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the New York Liberty and four games behind the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.