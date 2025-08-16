The San Francisco Giants moved third baseman Matt Chapman to the 10-day injured list after he struggled to regain full strength from a right-hand injury.

Chapman initially hurt his hand on June 8 while diving back to first base against the Houston Astros, an injury that sidelined him for 23 games earlier this season. After returning on July 5, the five-time Gold Glove recipient attempted to play through lingering discomfort, but the hand continued to hamper his performance both at the plate and in the field.

Since his reinstatement, Chapman appeared in 31 games but batted just .200 with a .655 OPS, hitting four home runs. His offensive struggles have been particularly stark in high-leverage situations, as he went 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position since July 22 and 3-for-35 since June 6.

This slump coincides with broader team struggles as the Giants have scored only 1.8 runs per game over a 14-game stretch since July 12 and are hitting a mere .146 with runners in scoring position during that span. Chapman’s impact on the team’s offense is clear. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Giants have held a 53-19 record in games where he drives in at least one run.

Chapman had started 31 consecutive games and played nearly every defensive inning at third base since returning. However, his performance waned in recent weeks, going 6-for-45 (.133) with one extra-base hit and 14 strikeouts over 13 games, prompting manager Bob Melvin to rest him briefly in hopes of recovery.

An MRI exam revealed increased inflammation, forcing the Giants to make the cautious decision to return him to the IL.

“Look, he’s a pretty tough guy,” Melvin said. “During the course of the season, you’re gonna play through some stuff. I think some days (were) probably worse than others. We’ve got to the point where we needed to take a look at it.”

Casey Schmitt, a natural third baseman, is expected to shift from second base to fill Chapman’s spot at the hot corner. Christian Koss and Tyler Fitzgerald are among the options to cover second base while Chapman recovers. Chapman’s IL placement also opened a roster spot for right-hander Landen Roupp, who returned to start against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing 18 games due to right elbow inflammation.

Additionally, the Giants placed right-hander Ryan Walker on the paternity list and recalled fellow reliever Keaton Winn from Triple-A Sacramento, who has pitched consecutive scoreless innings in recent games.

Chapman, who’s signed with the Giants for five more seasons, is an essential part of the team’s infield, both at the plate and in the field. The Giants have been struggling lately, losing 13 of 14 home games since mid-July, and now Schmitt, Koss, and Fitzgerald will need to step up while he’s out. Getting Chapman back will be huge for the Giants if they hope to stay in the National League West race.