It’s been a long journey for Kris Dunn to get another NBA contract. The former lottery pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016 found himself nearly out of the NBA after only five seasons. Dunn suited up in only four games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2020-21 season due to injury and he found himself without a team when the 2021-22 preseason arrived. He’s made it back to the league this season. The Utah Jazz signed Kris Dunn to a ten-day contract back on Feb. 21. They signed him to a second ten-day contract on Mar. 4. Following the expiration of his second deal, the Jazz signed Dunn to a two-year contract as per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Kris Dunn signed a two year deal with the Utah Jazz, League Sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania, with the second year being non guaranteed — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 14, 2023

Dunn has suited up in nine games for the Jazz, all off the bench, and has made an immediate impact. During that stretch he’s averaged 11.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 4,8 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 53.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Shooting had never been one of Dunn’s strong attributes but he’s worked on his shot and his three-point percentage is a career-high.

Since being drafted by the Timberwolves, Dunn has also played for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. He was playing in the G League for the Capital City Go-Go, the affiliate of the Washington Wizards, when the Jazz opted to sign him. When he’s played, Dunn has consistently been one of the better defensive point guards in the league.