With Kris Dunn‘s second and final 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz set to expire on Mar. 14, the former fifth overall pick has been reflecting on his journey.

After climbing up the draft boards and being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves after just a year in a deal for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, an injury-riddled path has hindered the defensive-minded guard from reaching his potential, as has happened to many potential stars.

As he tells Sarah Todd of Deseret News, “it’s been a beautiful, ugly journey.”

“I’ve learned a lot through my experience and that’s the beautiful thing,” he begins, before shifting gears and acknowledging the arduous path that led him to Salt Lake City.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A path that has also heightened his awareness of the business side of the NBA, as the value in Dunn’s potential was superseded by his lack of availability.

“And then there’s the ugly parts. I’ve been through the G League, I’ve been waived, I’ve been traded, I’ve had injuries, so I’ve seen what the league as a business is about and throughout it, I’ve come to understand that it is a business and how to be a pro, on and off the court.”

Although Dunn has only played in six games this season, the Jazz could choose to invest in what they’ve seen from the 28-year-old in a small sample size. Dunn is the best defender that they have on the roster because of his natural talent and instincts. However, he also has been impressive as a ball-handler and facilitator with a true point guard’s mentality, an element that’s been missing since veteran Mike Conley Jr. was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dunn is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 23.3 minutes per game for the Jazz this season.