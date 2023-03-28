A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Utah Jazz are fighting for dear life in the West. As of writing, they are 12th in the conference with a 35-40 record. All hope is not lost, though, as the Jazz sit just two games outside the Play-In picture in the wild West.

Utah has a big game coming up on Wednesday as they take on the 19-56 San Antonio Spurs. This should be an easy victory for the Jazz — at least on paper — but things could get complicated for them with Lauri Markkanen popping back up on the injury report ahead of this must-win contest.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Spurs

Markkanen just recently returned from a two-game injury absence on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The problem now is that the All-Star big man has been listed as questionable to play against the Spurs with the same left hand issue. He looked fine against the Suns, finishing with 25 points and nine boards, and it doesn’t sound like he re-aggravated the injury. It’s very much possible that the questionable tag is merely precautionary, but there’s still also a big chance that he ends up sidelined for Wednesday’s clash.

If Markkenen is unable to go, he will join Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay on the sidelines. Simone Fontecchio is questionable as well, so the Jazz could be extremely shorthanded yet again versus the Spurs.

For their part, San Antonio is dealing with a myriad of injuries as well, with Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Charles Bassey, and Khem Birch all ruled out already for Wednesday’s game.