The Utah Jazz are making roster move, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that the team is inking center Luka Samanic to a contract.

“The Utah Jazz are signing center Luka Samanic to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League’s Maine Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.

While this move doesn’t look like it is going to move the needle much for the Jazz, the incentive to play well during the duration of that short contract is definitely there for Samanic, who formerly played for the San Antonio Spurs.

Samanic has been showing out on both ends of the floor this season in the NBA G League. In 27 games for the Maine Celtics, the 6-10 Samanic has averaged 22.0 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.0 percent from behind the arc, and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line, while also grabbing 8.1 rebounds.

With the Jazz, Samanic can be expected to be more of an insurance behind the likes of Kelly Olynyk, and Walker Kessler. Utah also still has Damian Jones and Udoka Azubuike on the roster, so finding playing time in that crowded Jazz frontcourt might prove to be a challenge for the 23-year-old big man from Zagreb.

If Samanic gets officially signed Tuesday or Wednesday, he will have a shot at playing against the team that selected him in the first round of the 20219 NBA Draft, with the Jazz scheduled to play the Spurs to kick off a three-game road trip on Wednesday.

Samanic has NBA averages of 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.6 assists across 36 games.