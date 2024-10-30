The Utah Jazz (0-3) are trying to earn their first win of the 2024-25 NBA season, but that will be much tougher to do without their best player. Lauri Markkanen exited Tuesday's home matchup versus the Sacramento Kings and has been ruled out with back spasms, per the team.

This disconcerting update comes one night after 2023 top-10 draft pick Taylor Hendricks suffered devastating leg injuries. Fans' optimism is quickly dissipating.

Despite being mired in constant trade rumors, Utah continues to reaffirm its commitment to Markkanen. The All-Star forward agreed to a massive five-year $238 million contract extension in the offseason, validating the big leap he has made since landing on the Jazz ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He is averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point range in 124 games with the franchise.