The Utah Jazz are engaged in an intense matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz trailed the Mavericks before the end of the third quarter. However, before that point, the team became concerned after second-year forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a serious lower leg injury.

Midway through the third quarter, Hendricks was jogging down the down during a Jazz possession. Once he got to the other end of the floor, he slipped and fell, revealing what appeared to be a serious fracture of his leg. Hendricks was wheeled off the court as both teams showed support for him, as provided by Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth.

Hopefully, Taylor Hendricks will undergo a speedy recovery. It is tough to see him or anybody suffer such a gruesome injury.

Hendricks ended the night with two points, two assists, and three rebounds. Through his first two games of the 2024 season, the former UCF standout has averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Hendricks was not the only one to suffer an early-season injury. Fellow second-year teammate Keyonte George went down with a mild knee sprain during preseason, but thankfully, he has recovered and is back on the court. George accumulated 12 points, four assists, and four rebounds with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game.

The Jazz entered their Mavericks game with a 0-2 record and are looking for their first win of the season. Even if the team does not secure a victory, there will be plenty of chances remaining to turn things around.

Utah is preparing for a stretch of three Western Conference matchups that includes games against the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets. Afterward, the Jazz will travel East to take on the Chicago Bulls. The team will do everything they can to keep working hard during this challenging stretch.