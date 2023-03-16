Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen seems to be doubling down on Luka Doncic’s comments about the league’s offensive gameplay, particularly in the scoring department.

Back during his rookie campaign in 2018-19, the Dallas Mavericks star made remarks about how he believes it’s easier to buy a bucket in the NBA than it is in European play, stating: “Here [in the NBA] it’s easier to score compared to Europe, of course,” Doncic said. “In Europe, the court is smaller, and here there is the three seconds rule. I think it’s easier to score here.”

Though these comments were made five seasons ago, during a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show, Markkanen, a Finland native who has experience in EuroBasket play while representing his home country, doubled down on the matter, stating that he “partially” agrees with the Mavericks stud.

“I think what I noticed this summer, for example, in EuroBasket, obviously I didn’t play EuroLeague…Definitely not getting the same foul calls that I am in the NBA. [There’s] no defensive three seconds, obviously shorter game clock, only 40-minute games. So, I think that affects on, like, points per game averages already. So yea, I would probably agree.”

.@MarkkanenLauri tells @Money23Green why he agrees with Luka that scoring in the NBA is easier than scoring in Europe pic.twitter.com/MyYbvnZatr — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 16, 2023

Markkanen would continue by noting that while he does believe it’s a bit more difficult to score with European rules in place, he would note that he “still scored more in EuroBasket than I have scored in the NBA,” thus leading him to pull back on agreeing with Luka Doncic completely, though believes that “he’s onto something” with his comments.

The scoring achievement which he’s likely referring to is his 27.9 points per game average during 2022’s EuroBasket tournament. This is more than 2 points higher than his career-best 25.4 mark he’s currently boasting in 2022-23 with the Jazz.

Nonetheless, his highest scoring output from last summer was 43 while, during his first season in Utah, he’s already gone on to post a wild 49-point performance.