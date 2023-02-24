Since Lauri Markkanen (among other players) was traded to the Utah Jazz from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell, he has put-up astounding numbers with his new team. Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Markkanen had a performance that might have outdone all of the other ones.

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Jazz’s 120-119 overtime victory against the Thunder. Those stats by themselves are nice, but there are other numbers that has Utah fans thinking of the days hall of famer Karl Malone was playing in Vivint Arena. Check out the complete performance Markkanen put together, which is captured by the StatMuse Twitter page.

Lauri tonight: 43 PTS

10 REB

15-28 FG

10-10 FT The first Jazz to reach those numbers in a game since Karl Malone. pic.twitter.com/4FuNPdNOc4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 24, 2023

As mentioned earlier, most people will look at the points and rebounds first, but the fact Markkanen shot over 50% from the field and was perfect from the free throw line shows this was an efficient performance. A lot of the players who score 40 or 50 points need more shots to get there, which makes a performance a little sloppier.

Even with the huge numbers Markkanen put up Thursday night, one can be sure the thing he and the other Jazz players are most concerned about is getting the win, which is what they were able to accomplish in a hard-fought battle with OKC. With the win, Utah leap-frogs the Thunder for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The two teams will play three more times before the regular season concludes.

If the Jazz want to hold on to that spot, they’ll probably need more Malone-like performances from Markkanen going forward.