After signing Lauri Markkanen to a contract extension, the Utah Jazz continue to make moves. They've signed ex-Boston Celtics shooter Svi Mykhailiuk, and now they've signed rookie Kyle Filipowski to a four-year, $12-million contract. Surprisingly, the former Duke basketball standout fell to the second round, where the Jazz picked him 32nd overall. Still, the Jazz might have made the right call in selecting the big man, who might develop into a solid weapon on the frontcourt alongside Markkanen.

Subsequent reports clarified the terms of the contract. Filipowski's deal with the Jazz includes a full guarantee only for the first two years, as reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. After that, the third year is non-guaranteed, while his fourth year has a team option.

The new Jazz rookies

Despite falling to the second round, Kyle Filipowski has played well in his two years with Duke Basketball. He averaged a solid 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. In his last season with the Duke Blue Devils, Filipowski also put up 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. However, his Summer League went on a rocky start, putting up zero points in his first game and only four points in the next one.

He did turn things around in the second half of Summer League, and he ended the tournament with averages of 11 points, six rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a steal. Despite his earlier lackluster showing, the six-foot-eleven forward/center still has plenty of potential, and his skillset should translate to the NBA. He should be eager to prove himself in his rookie season.

Moreover, the Jazz have already signed two of their rookie selections prior to Filipowski. Last month, the team has signed No. 10 pick Cody Williams and No. 29 pick Isaiah Collier to lucrative rookie contracts. First, Williams signed a four-year $24.897 deal while Collier agreed to a four-year, $12.903-million contract.

The Markkanen era

Last season, the Jazz have begun the rebuilding process after sending Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They finished with a 31-51 record, a downgrade from their 37-45 record for 2022-23.

With Mitchell and Gobert, the Jazz have gone on several straight playoff runs, although they never got over the hump, having advanced to the second round only once. Now, fans will have to see whether Danny Ainge refusing to trade Markkanen would help the team regain their past success or send them down a bigger hole. After all, the Western Conference has just gotten deadlier, without any signs of stopping anytime soon.