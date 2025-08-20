The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line is experiencing an injury bug with the regular season right around the corner. Reports indicate that one player recently underwent surgery while another suffered an injury on Wednesday in practice.

Storm Norton, who is 31 years old, underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Norton is expected to be out for six to eight weeks. Additionally, Schefter also reports that starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off with an apparent lower-body injury. McGary is getting an MRI, and the Falcons are currently unsure how serious the situation is.

“Falcons OT Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery Tuesday and is now expected to miss 6-8 weeks, per source. Then today, offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off with a leg injury that necessitated an MRI.”

Article Continues Below

Depending on the seriousness of McGary's leg injury, the Falcons may have to utilize rookie offensive tackle Jack Nelson. Nelson was a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He wouldn't be the ideal option to start, but he is in direct competition with Brandon Parker for a spot on the roster. Jordan Williams is another option on the offensive line that Atlanta may have to consider as well, despite Williams being an undrafted free agent.

These injuries may put the Falcons in a rough spot to begin the 2025-26 season. Expectations are high with Michael Penix Jr. stepping in as the starting quarterback. Additionally, he is seemingly building chemistry with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. However, if the offensive line is riddled with injuries, that could hinder the offense in the regular season.

More updates will come to light regarding McGary's status. The Falcons will likely announce his situation once the franchise has more information about his leg injury. As for Norton, he'll likely head to the IR and remain there for several weeks.