Tanking in the NBA is at least entertaining because it involves general weirdness like Josh Green's last-second toilet-bowl shot to lose the Hornets game against the Knicks on Thursday and hilarity like Will Hardy calling a puzzling timeout to lose the Jazz game versus the Lakers on Sunday. In the final seconds, Collin Sexton drove the ball past Rui Hachimura for a game-winning layup only for the refs to nix it because of Will Hardy calling a timeout perhaps because he remembered the bigger picture: drafting Cooper Flagg in 2025.

The Jazz leading the tank brigade

Will Hardy grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory–namely Collin Sexton–shows his ability of serving as the tank commander for the Jazz as they look forward to securing the top pick for next year's draft, which almost every analyst believes will be Duke standout Cooper Flagg.

Likewise, several fans also said this was just part of the Jazz's big picture for next season.

“Least obvious tank job,” posted user @DrSmittty, while Bleacher Report contributor Molly Morrison added, “will hardy just put on one of the greatest tank jobs i've ever seen. some would call it brave, even. truly unafraid of the moment, i have no choice but to respect.”

Additionally, @kevininterstellar posted, “Danny Ainge told Will Hardy he wanted Cooper Flagg LMFAO,” while @ArtTakesNote added, “Will Hardy single-handedly kept the Jazz from winning. The man is shameless. He spent a ton of time around Cooper Flagg this summer.”

Meanwhile, other users may not have seen the bigger picture like the Jazz, as the commenter @byisaacg said, “Will Hardy needs to be investigated LMAO what did I just watch.”

Another user @YourCDLPal also uploaded a GIF of popular streamer IShowSpeed in reaction to Hardy calling a timeout when he didn't need to.

Lakers play on a short rotation

On the other hand, the extremely shorthanded Lakers played without D'Angelo Russell (illness), Austin Reaves (back), and Cam Reddish (illness), forcing coach JJ Redick to make adjustments to the lineup, namely inserting Gabe Vincent into the starting group and playing Max Christie significant minutes.

Moreover, the undermanned Lakers leaned on their stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who each scored 33 and 27 points, respectively. Davis also grabbed 11 boards, while James handed out 14 assists.

The Lakers did try to give the game away in the fourth quarter, as the Jazz kept the game close, which led to Sexton's wasted game-winner. Such electric guard play should entice Rob Pelinka to trade for Sexton and Walker Kessler, but so far all the fans have are rumors and reports.