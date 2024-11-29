With Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball ruled out, they went down to the wire in Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks. However, down the stretch, it turned into too little, too late, especially after Hornets guard Josh Green’s three-pointer found the bottom of the net in a four-point game as the game clock expired. Green’s shot shaved off the remaining time on the clock in a 99-98 loss to the Knicks.

With only 3.2 seconds left in the game, Green’s attempt alone took three seconds to go through the hoop, per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

NBA fans reacted to Green’s buzzer-beater with wit and sarcastic replies.

“Cost me Knicks -2.5 f****** idiot,” one user replied, pointing out the game’s spread. Another fan shared a similar sentiment, “[s]*** is pointless,” the fan said. It appears that Green’s final bucket didn’t help any NBA fans, as many posted the damage to a specific parlay or bet that was placed.

“No one was feeling it,” another fan stated bluntly.

Brandon Miller led with a team-high 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Hornets' Josh Green added 15 points, including three threes, and Tidjane Salaun finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 31 points on 9-of-18 shooting, six assists, and six rebounds for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds).

LiAngelo Ball wants to join Lonzo, LaMelo Ball in NBA

While Hornets guard LaMelo Ball recovers from his wrist injury, his brother, LiAngelo, strives to reach the NBA. In a recent episode of Unapologetically Angel, WNBA star Angel Reese’s podcast, he discussed the possibility of joining his brothers in the NBA.

“That’s what I’m trying to do (play with Lonzo and LaMelo Ball in the NBA),” LiAngelo said. “That’s why I’m trying to get to the G League… I gotta open my doors… I get calls (from) overseas (teams).”

The Hornets will host the Hawks on Saturday.