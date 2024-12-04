The Utah Jazz are one of the cellar dwellers in the Western Conference this season, posting a measly 4-16 win-loss record for the 14th seed. However, no one really expected the Jazz to contend this year, given that they're still in the midst of a rebuilding chapter.

But while Lauri Markkanen seems to be the best trade candidate for the Jazz right now to usher in a rebuild, the Finnish center signed an extension that prevents Markkanen from being dealt until the 2025 offseason. This ultimately prevents any blockbuster trade from materializing before the deadline. With Markkanen out of the trade candidates, the next must-trade player for the Jazz is former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson is an aging player in the Jazz's roster, who serves as a veteran presence for this rebuilding squad. But while Salt Lake City fans have learned to love his competitiveness, he's also a trade asset that should allow the Jazz to go even younger. But more importantly, Clarkson's scoring off the bench provides a solid trade value in the market which should entice a handful of contenders looking to beef up their depth at the guard position. Furthermore, his trade-friendly contract makes him even more movable for the ongoing 2024-2025 season.

Striking iron while it's hot

Clarkson has been in the trade rumors for the past few seasons. However, the Jazz have never executed a deal in moving the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Clarkson should be an enticing addition for any legitimate contender who needs a boost for their bench. During the ongoing 2024-2025 season, the Jazz star is also putting up 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The former NBA All-Rookie First Team selection also has a friendly contract that should make him easy to move. Clarkson is penciled to rake in $14 million for the 2024-2025 season. This would allow the Jazz to also get the most out of Clarkson's impending exit.

Aside from being a lethal scorer in the NBA, Clarkson has no shortage of valuable experience under his belt. Besides serving as a mentor to the Jazz's rebuilding core for the past few seasons, the Filipino-American guard has also been to the NBA playoffs four times, including an NBA Finals appearance back in 2018.

No longer fit with the Jazz timeline

Serving as the mentor to the Jazz's young core, it's obvious that at 32 years old, Clarkson no longer fits in the Jazz's timeline. Although he has been a fan favorite in Utah, the franchise now has a different vision that makes Clarkson a strong trade candidate.

Clarkson's departure should also allow the Jazz to get younger. In return for Clarkson, the Salt Lake City-based team can easily demand a haul of younger talent or draft picks. On the other hand, this also paves the way for Clarkson to play for a contender during the last stretch of his prime years. It's simply a waste of time for the high-scoring guard to stick with a tanking squad when he could easily be a major contributor for a playoff team.

As of late, Clarkson hasn't been the healthiest player on the Jazz roster. He has conceded to a myriad of injuries that saw him miss a handful of games for the past two seasons, combining only for a total of 116. Moreover, in the ongoing 2024-2025 season, Clarkson has already sat out of seven contests. With declining health, it's a no-brainer for the Jazz to ship Clarkson in a deal while his value has yet to plummet.

More opportunities for the young guns

If the Jazz want to fully kick start their rebuild, Clarkson's exit would push the franchise closer to their objective. When Clarkson plays, he suits up for 26 minutes per game. Moreover, he also demands the ball in his hands to create some offense. Although effective at times, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year also takes away opportunities from the team's younger players.

As we all know, the Jazz are hoping to unleash the potential of their young guards in Keyonte George and Cody Williams. The Jazz are going to rebuild for at least a few years in order to give Will Hardy enough time to build a contender. As a result, for the franchise's best interest in the long run, it's ideal if they could start as early as possible.

The exit of Clarkson should pave the way for bigger responsibilities on the shoulders of George and Williams. This will allow the Jazz to make a fair assessment of whether they have franchise cornerstones to build on.