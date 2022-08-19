Jeff Bezos’ net Worth in 2022 is $130 billion. Bezos is a popular philanthropist and businessman. As a businessman, one of Bezos’ most successful works is e-commerce giant Amazon. He is also considered to be the richest person in the world today. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jeff Bezos’ net worth in 2022.

Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $130 Billion

Jeff Bezos’ net Worth in 2022 is $130 billion. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jeff Bezos was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He studied in River Oaks Elementary School. After moving to Miami, Bezos attended Miami Palmetto High School. While studying high school at 16, Bezos also worked at McDonald’s. But despite studying while working, Bezos graduated high school with several awards. He was a valedictorian. On top of that Bezos was also a Silver Knight Scholar and a National Merit Scholar.

Bezos would go on to attend Princeton University. Here, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, majoring in computer science and electrical engineering. Bezos also graduated summa cum laude.

After completing university, Bezos earned several offers from established companies such as Intel, Bell Labs, and Anderson Consulting. However, he turned these down and worked for Fitel instead which is a telecommunications company. In Fitel, Bezos showcased his potential by rising through the corporate ladder. He held the positions of Development Head and Director of Customer Service in his time there.

While Bezos’ stint with Fitel showed promise, the start-up eventually failed. As a result, Bezos went on to work for Banker’s Trust. He worked here for two years and even served as the company’s vice president.

Despite already holding a respectable position, Bezos left the bank. He went on to work for D.E. Shaw, which is a hedge fund company. Here, Bezos held the position of vice president once again. With D.E. Shaw, Bezos had the opportunity to research potential business opportunities on the Internet. This led him to propose the idea of selling books online.

However, D.E. Shaw wasn’t convinced of Bezos’ idea. As a result, he and his eventual wife Mackenzie Scott left the company and started their own. In 1994, Bezos and his wife started their online bookstore called Amazon.

Although Amazon was initially a bookstore, Bezos had a vision of expanding the company’s product lines. As the founder, Bezos desired for Amazon to be an “everything store”. Because of this, it wouldn’t be long before Amazon started selling other products such as music, movies, housewares, electronics, toys, and other merchandise.

In 1997, Bezos turned Amazon public with an IPO. In that same year, Bezos’ net worth reached $120 million. Given the growth of online shopping and the wider array of consumer goods, Bezos became a billionaire just a year later.

Aside from consumer goods, Bezos and Amazon also launched Amazon Web Services in 2002. Amazon Web Services provided cloud computing platforms for various entities. In fact, Amazon Web Services secured a lucrative $600 million deal with the Central Intelligence Agency. Bezos also launched other subsidiaries such as Amazon Prime and Amazon Kindle.

Bezos’ annual paycheck amounted to $81,000. Although Bezos doesn’t earn much from his paycheck as Amazon’s CEO and founder, he earns a lot more from the company’s stock holdings. Since Amazon went public in 1997, Bezos has sold around $27 billion worth of Amazon stock. This includes a sale of six million shares in 2010 that was worth $793 million. This would, clearly, help to add to Jeff Bezos’ net worth in 2022.

While Amazon was a successful venture for Bezos, he eventually stepped down as the firm’s CEO in July 2021. Nevertheless, he still retained 10% all of Amazon’s shares which still makes him the company’s largest shareholder. Thus, it still allows him sufficient power to guide the company.

Although Bezos is no longer the CEO, he also has other ventures. As the richest man in the world, it’s no surprise that Bezos started investing in personal projects. Given his interest in space, Bezos invested $7.5 billion and founded Blue Origin. Blue Origin is a private spaceflight company that aims to send people to space. In 2021, Bezos announced that tourist sales to space reached $100 million worth of tickets.

Other than Blue Origin, Bezos also bought media outlet, The Washington Post in 2013. He shelled out $250 million. According to sources, Bezos purchased the news organization due to his belief in journalism as a critical aspect of democracy.

Bezos not only founded companies that can be linked to his passion projects, but he also made popular investments. Some of which include a $15 million investment to social media company Twitter, Inc. Bezos also invested in Business Insider, Airbnb, Inc., Ula, and Uber Technologies, Inc.

Financially, it looked like Bezos is set to make more billions. However in 2019, Bezos’ net worth took a hit. Around this time, Bezos announced that he was divorcing his wife, Mackenzie Scott. Their resolution saw Scott receiving $36 billion worth of Amazon Stock. Although Bezos got poorer by $36 billion, he still remains as the richest person in the world with $130 billion to his net worth. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jeff Bezos’ net worth in 2022?