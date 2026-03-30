Dunking is one of the greatest spectacles to see on an NBA court. However, the ability to dunk usually requires the right mix of athleticism and height. Naturally, with more size, the easier it is to dunk. Given that the NBA is composed of the most athletic players in the world, there have been a handful of players who proved that dunking is still possible even by the smallest players, so check out the gallery to see the shortest NBA dunkers ever.

Chris Paul isn't usually the biggest man on the court. However, his elite playmaking easily stands out, and it has resulted in him ranking second on the all-time assists list en route to becoming one of the greatest point guards ever. Although not known for his dunking, CP3 has registered a handful of slam dunks in his career. Despite only standing six feet tall, the Los Angeles Clippers star has registered a total of 42 rim-rockers in his 20-year career.

It's safe to say that throughout his career, Mike Conley has served as a valuable stabilizer for various playoff contenders. The one-time All-Star guard was one of the most underrated floor generals in the league. Although not as flashy and athletic compared to his counterparts, Conley did have some hops during his prime years. In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has 15 dunks to his name in his 18-year NBA career.

Despite being one of the late bloomers in the NBA, Kyle Lowry transformed into a premier guard with six All-Star game appearances to his name. But more importantly, he also played an instrumental role in helping the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title. Lowry has proved that he's one of the best scoring guards in the league when healthy. While not known for his high-flying, Lowry did manage to register a pair of slam dunks in his decorated career. With so little dunks to his name, it wasn't surprising that everyone was caught off guard when he rocked the rim at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game. Those limited dunks were still impressive, though, given Lowry's stature and a previous torn ACL at the college level.

7. Jameer Nelson – 6-foot-0

During his peak, Jameer Nelson formed a dynamic duo with Dwight Howard in Orlando. The one-time All-Star usually let Howard take care of business above the rim. However, Nelson certainly made an exception during the 2005-06 season. It was the only slam dunk of his respectable career.

Don't let Allen Iverson's size fool you. The 2001 NBA MVP didn't have much size, but he possessed a game that impacted the league unlike any other. Equipped with his elite ball-handling, Iverson could get to his spots anytime he wanted to. While his killer crossovers usually garner the attention, The Answer also had the hops to finish around the rim. In fact, he registered a total of 124 dunks in his career, 34 of which came in his rookie season.

Aaron Holiday may not have carved out a decorated NBA career compared to his elder brother, Jrue Holiday. However, the seven-year NBA journeyman finds a way to stay in the league. Although he only stands at six feet tall, the younger Holiday does know how to maximize the limited minutes given to him, including showcasing his hops. Holiday has registered seven dunks in his career.

4. Will Bynum – 6-foot-0

Despite being undersized, Will Bynum served as a spark plug for the Detroit Pistons in his best years in the NBA. Valued for his scoring, Bynum can punish his defenders in multiple ways, including thunderous jams. Even if Bynum was usually the smallest player on the court, the eight year NBA veteran never shied away from getting up the ladder, throwing down 14 dunks in his career.

3. Ty Lawson – 5-foot-11

Standing below six feet tall, Ty Lawson was easily handicapped by size compared to other NBA players. However, he makes up for his lack of size with his quickness, heft, and athleticism. The 5-foot-11 guard does tend to catch people off guard when he reminds everyone that he has the verticality to punish the rim. Lawson has dunked the basketball 11 times in his eight-year NBA tenure.

Nate Robinson is one of the smallest basketball players in NBA history. However, every basketball fan would know that he's also one of the premier high-flyers in the league, which is a pretty amazing reputation for his size. It's worth noting that Robinson even took it to another level when he ruled the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times in his career.

1. Spud Webb – 5-foot-7

Known as Spud Webb, Anthony Webb was usually the smallest basketball player on the court during his era, but make no mistake, his deceiving size surprised everyone, especially on the fastbreak. The pint-sized guard registered several dunks in his career to become the smallest player to register one. To seal his high-flying prowess, Webb even won the 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Competition.