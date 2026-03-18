In the years since No Way Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker has struggled, as the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day suggests, and it could mark a “rebirth” for the character.

After snippets of the trailer were released throughout the day on Tuesday, Mar. 17, the full teaser is finally here, a few months ahead of the movie's release.

Of course, it shows a lot of Holland back as the web-slinger, but it also shows his reunions with the likes of MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), as well as some other MCU characters like Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

This is the first of likely a couple of trailers for the movie. So, Spider-Man fans need to buckle up, as the first Brand New Day trailer suggests it's gonna be a wild ride.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day first trailer breakdown

The trailer begins with Peter Parker watching an Instagram Reel of Ned and MJ, his former best friends, celebrating their first day at MIT. Remember, at the end of No Way Home, Peter agreed to Doctor Strange's spell, which caused the entire world to forget he existed.

So, he now watches on from a distance as his best friend and former girlfriend go to college without him. Despite how great it is, MJ “can't” admit that it's the “happiest” she's ever been.

It looks like Peter still keeps tabs on his former friends, and despite his success — like getting a key to the city — he has no one to share it with.

He writes a note to them to try to explain what happened in the last movie. It's unknown if he actually ends up giving it to them. Peter then squares off with The Punisher, whom he noticeably knows by name.

Peter is shown at a house party thrown by MJ and Ned. This could be the first time he interacts with them after the spell, but he watches as another guy, likely her new boyfriend, flirts with MJ.

Peter Parker is losing his powers

Article Continues Below

For as bad as that is, Peter is also dealing with problems with his powers. A sweaty Peter collapses and later falls out of his apartment in his underwear.

He goes to Bruce Banner/Hulk, who is now a professor, for help. Upon introducing himself, Bruce sports a smile, making it unclear if he remembers Peter or Spider-Man after Avengers: Endgame. At the very least, he appears open to helping.

“If DNA is mutating, it would be enormously dangerous,” Banner tells him.

A mysterious voice then heightens the stakes, saying, “Spiders have three life cycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And for those spiders who make it through, it amounts to a kind of rebirth.”

Throughout the rest of the trailer, Peter fights a variety of old foes, including the Scorpion (Michael Mando), who was first seen in Homecoming in 2017.

It appears this will be a tall task to figure out, as one of the threats he faces can transfer itself between bodies. Towards the end of the trailer, a mysterious figure is shown from the back. Perhaps it's Sadie Sink's character.

The trailer concludes with a tribute to the iconic Amazing Fantasy comic book cover, where Spider-Man holds a man while swinging.

In the post-trailer stinger, MJ asks Peter about the flowers he brought to the house party. He then says he's “just a neighbor from across the hall,” to which she replies, “a friendly neighbor,” of course alluding to Spider-Man's moniker, the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.