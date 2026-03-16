Just like that, the 2026 Oscars ceremony has come and gone, ending the awards season, and the likes of Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another were big winners while the Timothée Chalamet-led Marty Supreme went home empty-handed.

Sinners received a record 16 nominations in 2026, though it only won four of those. One Battle After Another was the biggest winner of the night, taking home six awards. Meanwhile, as noted, despite its nine nominations, Marty Supreme won nothing.

At long last, Anderson finally won an Oscar. He has waited years to receive one, despite previously directing nominated movies like Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, and Licorice Pizza.

Michael B. Jordan took home Best Actor, winning his first-ever Oscar in his first time nominated. Jessie Buckley, meanwhile, won Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet.

The full list of 2026 Oscars winners

Below is the full list of 2026 Oscar winners. Note: winners are bolded.

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (dir. Paul Thomas Anderson)

Bugonia (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos)

F1 (dir. Joseph Kosinski)

Frankenstein (dir. Guillermo del Toro)

Hamnet (dir. Chloé Zhao)

Marty Supreme (dir. Josh Safdie)

The Secret Agent (dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho)

Sentimental Value (dir. Joachim Trier)

Sinners (dir. Ryan Coogler)

Train Dreams (dir. Clint Bentley)

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rosy Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners (written by Ryan Coogler)

Blue Moon (written by Robert Kaplow)

It Was Just an Accident (written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian)

Marty Supreme (written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie)

Sentimental Value (written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another (written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

Bugonia (written by Will Tracy)

Frankenstein (written by Guilermo del Toro)

Hamnet (written by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell)

Train Dreams (written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar)

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value (Norway)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature Film

KPop Demon Hunters (dir. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans)

Arco (dir. Ugo Bienvenu)

Elio (dir. Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (dir. Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han)

Zootopia 2 (dir. Jared Bush and Byron Howard)

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (dir. Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski)

Butterfly (dir. Florence Miailhe)

Forevergreen (dir. Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears)

Retirement Plan (dir. John Kelly)

The Three Sisters (dir. Konstantin Bronzit)

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Singers (dir. Sam A. Davis)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (dir. Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh)

Butcher's Stain (dir. Meyer Levinson-Blount)

A Friend of Dorothy (dir. Lee Knight)

Jane Austen's Period Drama (dir. Julia Aks and Steve Pinder)

Best Feature-Length Documentary

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (dir. David Borenstein and Paul Talankin)

The Alabama Solution (dir. Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman)

Come See Me in the Good Light (dir. Ryan White)

Cutting Through Rocks (dir. Mohammadreza Eyni and Sara Khaki)

The Perfect Neighbor (dir. Geeta Gandbhir)

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Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms (dir. Joshua Seftel)

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (dir. Brent Renaud and Craig Renaud)

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” (dir. Hilla Medalia)

The Devil Is Busy (dir. Geeta Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton)

Perfectly a Strangeness (dir. Alison McAlpine)

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Song

“Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)

“Dear Me” (from Diane Warren: Relentless)

“I Lied to You” (from Sinners)

“Sweet Dreams of Joy (from Viva Verdi!)

“Train Dreams” (from Train Dreams)

Best Casting

One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kuulukundis)

Hamnet (Nina Gold)

Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti)

The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)

Sinners (Francine Maisler)

Best Cinematography

Sinners (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

Frankenstein (Dan Laustsen)

Marty Supreme (Darius Khondji)

One Battle After Another (Michael Bauman)

Train Dreams (Adolpho Veloso)

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein (Kate Hawley)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Deborah L. Scott)

Hamnet (Malgosia Turnzanska)

Marty Supreme (Miyako Bellizzi)

Sinners (Ruth E. Carter)

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another (Andy Jurgensen)

F1 (Stephen Mirrione)

Marty Supreme (Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie)

Sentimental Value (Olivier Bugge Coutté)

Sinners (Michael P. Shawver)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey)

Kokuho (Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu)

Sinners (Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry)

The Smashing Machine (Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein)

The Ugly Stepsister (Thomas Foldberg and Anne Catherine Sauerberg)

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau)

Hamnet (production design: Fiona Crombie; set decoration: Alice Felton)

Marty Supreme (production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis)

One Battle After Another (production design: Florencia Martin; set decoration: Anthony Carlino)

Sinners (production design: Hannah Beachler; set decoration: Monique Champagne)

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects