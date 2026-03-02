At one point in time, Pixar was on top of the world with the Toy Story franchise, Ratatouille, and Up. In recent years, their momentum has cooled (did anyone realize Elio came out last year?), and they hope to get back on track with Hoppers.

The latest Pixar movie follows a young girl, Mabel (Piper Curda), a 19-year-old animal lover. She is still reeling from the death of her grandmother, who was one with nature.

The mayor of the town, Jerry Generazzo (Jon Hamm), is trying to build a freeway over an old reserve that Mabel grew up going to with her grandmother. In an effort to save it, Mabel uses a new Hopper technology, which allows her to be transferred into a robot beaver.

Hoppers is an adorable story, and Daniel Chong knocks it out of the park with his story and animation. The concept is clever, and it's a very heartfelt film, largely thanks to Curda and Bobby Moynihan's performances.

Hoppers review

Most of Hoppers' success comes from the lead performances. Curda, who's best known for her role in Disney Channel's A.T.T. Farm, makes the most of her first major leading role.

Despite being nine years older than the character she voices, Curda mixes in the right amount of youthfulness in her performance. Mabel is dead-set on accomplishing her mission. That blind ambition affects others, and while she's not the villain, she may as well be (without her realizing it).

Moynihan, who's best known for his hilarious tenure on SNL, is a perfect embodiment of his character. King George is a beaver and the king of the mammals.

Unlike some other rulers, King George tries to see the best in people, including Mayor Jerry. It's the perfect moral contradiction to Mabel, who is anti-authority.

The duo is lovable, and it's not just due to the animation of the beavers. They share a bond that radiates through the limitations animated performances can provide.

Moynihan is usually the funny guy, but Hoppers gives him more of a showcase for his dramatic chops. His comedic timing still shines when asked, though.

The animation is strong

Pixar's animation style is tried and true, and while Hoppers may look like a Pixar flick at first glance, it features more attention to detail than ever.

The animals' fur has real texture, which is important for a movie focused on animals. Yes, other Pixar characters like Sully and Woody are tactile, especially in more recent flicks, but Hoppers is an especially impressive feat. There is no greater example than when the beavers get wet in the movie. Each beaver has a distinct head of hair as well, somewhat bridging the gap between their human and animal forms.

If nothing else, Hoppers is one of the most mature Pixar movies. While not nearly as emotional as Up or Toy Story 3, Hoppers has a strong emotional crux (Mabel's relationship with her grandmother). It opens in a similar fashion to Up, if you catch my drift, with a unique twist on the opening.

Chong is also unafraid to lean into more mature visuals. There are a few jump scares, but there's a visual of the movie's antagonist in the third act that is horrifying, even though it's a movie for kids.

No, Hoppers is not a horror movie by any means, but it's refreshing to see a Pixar flick that's unafraid to appeal to both kids and adults from a visual standpoint.

Does the story hold up?

Two staples of Pixar movies are the deep stories and motifs. Something like Soul, for example, could be regarded as a movie for adults more than kids, given its themes. There are some lighter ones, such as Lightyear, but they generally feature something heartfelt at their core.

Hoppers has a few different themes. Mabel is a girl in her formative years who's still figuring out her path. It doesn't appear her parents are in the picture, as they moved across the country when she was a kid, and that meant she had to grow up quickly, taking care of her grandmother until her death.

Then there's the greater theme of the human race's relationship with nature. The humans are trying to colonize some of the reserves, forcing animals out of their homes with force.

One of the characters jokes it's like Avatar, which may be a little on the nose for some (the Avatar movies are distributed by 20th Century Studios, which Disney owns). Sometimes, Disney likes to be self-referential in a tongue-in-cheek manner (such as Huluzoo in Zootopia 2 or the other parodies they have in the movie), and it can be obnoxious at times. However, it's hard to ignore that Hoppers is a lot like Avatar.

Should you watch Hoppers?

Hoppers is a nice return to form for Pixar. It's not as good as Up or Toy Story 3, but it gets Pixar back on track with a movie worthy of launching a franchise — something that has been rare with the exception of Inside Out.

It serves as a perfect movie that can appeal to kids and adults. Ultimately, that's what the spirit of Pixar movies has always been. They are not just surface-level flicks for children.

There's also a very strong emotional core, a necessity for any successful Pixar joint. Hoppers' familial plot points give the main character more purpose. Curda nails it with her vocal performance, crafting Mabel into an authentically sympathetic character. Adults and kids will have to get their tissues ready.

More than anything, Hoppers feels like a new beginning for the acclaimed animation studio. It has been searching for its new Toy Story (hence why they're making a fifth movie), and they may have it.

Grade: A-

Hoppers will be released on Mar. 6.