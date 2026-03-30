The 2026 NBA Draft class is stacked and has the potential to become one of the greatest classes in history. It is so deep and has so much star talent despite there being next to no international talent this year. Instead, college freshmen rule supreme in mock drafts this go around. A number of these players played in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game not long ago. Players such as Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, and Darryn Peterson were in the high school basketball all-star game showcase last year and will hear their names called early in the draft this year.

The 2026 McDonald's All-American Game is right around the corner on March 30, and the bar is now set at a high level. The success of the 2025 All-Americans begs the question: Just what are the best McDonald's All-American classes ever?

5. 2004 McDonald's All-American class

Standout players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Arron Afflalo, Corey Brewer, Glen Davis, Rudy Gay, Jordan Farmar, Dwight Howard, Al Jefferson, Shaun Livingston, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Marvin Williams

The 2004 McDonald's All-American Game had rosters stacked with future NBA players. Nobody would be surprised to learn that J.R. Smith was the one who led the game in scoring, as he is well known for getting his fair share of shots up. He ended the game with 25 points.

Smith was a respectable spark plug scorer at the NBA level, but he was far from the best player in this class. That honor belongs to Dwight Howard, who would go on to become one of the best centers and greatest defensive players in NBA history. Rajon Rondo was an elite passer who was a part of arguably the first big four in NBA history with the Boston Celtics. LaMarcus Aldridge's mid-range game was the stuff of legend, and Al Jefferson was a force inside, too.

Other standouts from the 2004 class include Rudy Gay, Glen Davis, and Shaun Livingston. Gay spent time during his NBA career as the best player on his respective teams. Davis' nickname ‘Big Baby' is worth mentioning, and Livingston was a key contributor on the dynasty that was the Golden State Warriors, years after he suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in NBA history.

4. 1997 McDonald's All-American class

Standout players: Shane Battier, Elton Brand, Jason Collins, Baron Davis, Brendan Haywood, Larry Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Lamar Odom, Ron Artest

The 1997 McDonald's All-American class had a little bit of everything. Shane Battier became one of the best college basketball players in recent memory, largely because of his elite defense. He won a championship in college at Duke after his All-American peer, Elton Brand, moved on to the NBA to become the number one pick. Battier's winning ways and tenacious defense continued at the NBA level, as did Brand's dominant interior scoring.

Speaking of defense, Ron Artest, later known as Metta World Peace, would go on to become an all-time elite defender. He is perhaps most known for his involvement in the Malice at the Palace. Tracy McGrady could score any way he wanted from anywhere on the floor. His skill set at 6-foot-8 was ahead of its time, and it led to him becoming one of the best shooting guards ever despite injuries holding him back throughout his career.

Lamar Odom had a unique skill set in his own right, too. He helped revolutionize the point forward role because he was a creative facilitator in a power forward's body. Even Baron Davis could score at will at the NBA level, but it was actually Kenny Gregory, a player who never made it to the NBA, who led the 1997 McDonald's All-American Game in scoring.

3. 1979 McDonald's All-American class

Standout players: Isiah Thomas, Sidney Green, Sam Bowie, Antoine Carr, Ralph Sampson, Byron Scott, James Worthy, Dominique Wilkins, John Paxson, Clark Kellogg

The first McDonald's All-American roster was created in 1977, but a linked game wasn't played until the following year. That made 1979 just the second time that a McDonald's All-American Game took place. This game, and the players who made up the rosters, set the precedent for what it meant to be an All-American for years to come. Of course, Ralph Sampson was one of the most highly touted recruits/prospects in history. He and his 7-foot-4 frame were known nationwide in high school, and he'd go on to win three college player of the year trophies in college en route to being the number one pick in 1983. He had a record 10 blocks in the McDonald's All-American Game.

A fellow high draft pick, Sam Bowie, was picked second overall in 1984, one pick before Michael Jordan. While Bowie became one of the biggest NBA Draft busts ever, his pre-NBA billing shows just how hyped he was. Meanwhile, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy, and Dominique Wilkins would go on to become some of the best NBA players ever.

Thomas was the leader of the Bad Boys Pistons, a gritty team that delayed Jordan's takeover of the league. He won two championships en route to becoming one of the best point guards ever. Worthy, a national champion in college, carried his winning ways to the NBA as he won three titles with the Showtime Lakers. Byron Scott played on those Los Angeles Lakers teams, too.

Wilkins was known as the Human Highlight Film because of his explosive leaping ability, which he translated to becoming the 17th all-time leading scorer and the best player in Atlanta Hawks history. Like the 1997 class, the leading scorer in the 1979 McDonald's All-American was one of the lesser-known players. Darren Daye had 22 points and 14 rebounds against all the talent he faced.

2. 2007 McDonald's All-American class

Standout players: Derrick Rose, Michael Beasley, Jonny Flynn, Cole Aldrich, Jerryd Bayless, Eric Gordon, Blake Griffin, James Harden, J.J. Hickson, Kosta Koufos, O.J. Mayo, Nolan Smith, Kyle Singler, Patrick Patterson

Michael Beasley was long viewed as one of the best draft prospects of the 21st century. He'd go on to have a solid, albeit somewhat underwhelming, professional career. His McDonald's All-American Game performance was one of the best ever and displayed his immense potential. Beasley had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Derrick Rose would rise to become the number one pick in 2008. He didn't do much in the 2007 McDonald's All-American Game, but he shot up draft boards throughout his freshman season at Memphis. Rose remains the youngest player to ever win an NBA MVP, and it is a shame that injuries prevented him from reaching his fullest potential. Despite being one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history, Rose still managed to have a long and productive NBA career.

There was nothing “what-if” about James Harden or Blake Griffin, though. Harden has the best single-season scoring performance (36.13 points per game) of anyone not named Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain. He is now ninth on the all-time scoring (29,221) list and second in career 3-point makes (3,373). The 2018 MVP has even developed into one of the best assisters in the NBA during the twilight of his career, too. Griffin, meanwhile, is one of the greatest dunkers the NBA has ever seen and a six-time All-Star in his own right.

The 2007 McDonald's All-American class had a ton of depth as well. O.J. Mayo had all of the talent in the world, but off-the-court issues led to his ban from the NBA. Eric Gordon has had a long career as a 3-point marksman.

1. 1995 McDonald's All-American class

Standout players: Chauncey Billups, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Antawn Jamison, Stephon Marbury, Paul Pierce, God Shammgod

The late 90s through early aughts were stacked with basketball talent, as three of the five McDonald's All-American classes here took place from 1995 to 2004. None was better than the 1995 roster, though. The star talent is unmatched. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Vince Carter are some of the best players in NBA history. The former two even won a championship together with the Boston Celtics.

Chauncey Billups was a great playmaker and clutch shooter who is arguably the best player from the state of Colorado ever, and Antawn Jamison spent time as LeBron James' running mate. Shareef Abdur-Rahim is also the best player in the brief history of the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Stephon Marbury and God Shammgod also stamped their footprint in the history of basketball. Marbury's ball-handling was the stuff of legend, and Shammgod has a dribble move named after himself.