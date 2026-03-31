In a world of soulless video game adaptations, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a breath of fresh air because it knows exactly what it is.

The Chris Pratt and Charlie Day-led sequel doubles down on the video game references and the marketability of some of its cutest characters. And while its story isn't a significant step up from its predecessor, it does enough to continue exciting future sequels.

What remains the biggest highlight of this Illumination joint is the animation and the score. Brian Taylor continues sampling the signature Mario musical cues from the video games and is never too on the nose, and the vibrant sequel looks gorgeous.

Plus, the Super Mario Bros. are actually together for the most part in the sequel. For a movie called The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it didn't feature a whole lot of the Mario Bros., at least together.

Clearly, Illumination and Nintendo aren't aiming for sophisticated stories with their two animated Mario movies. But what The Super Mario Galaxy Movie lacks in story, it makes up for in stars, namely Glen Powell as Fox McCloud.

What's the Super Mario Galaxy Movie about?

Some time after the events of the last film, The Super Mario Galaxy picks up with Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are still good-doers and solving people's problems.

They are called to uncover a mysterious creature in the sewers of the Dune-like Sand Kingdom. This is where they discover Yoshi (Donald Glover), an adorable dinosaur who becomes Mario and Luigi's compadre.

Together, they have to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), who are trying to save Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson), the adoptive mother and leader of the Lumas.

All the while, Bowser (Jack Black) is shrunken and serving time following the events of the last film. He is trying to convince Mario and Luigi that he is a changed Koopa. His son, Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie), is taking a swing at taking down the Mushroom Kingdom.

The animation once again delivers

Just like the last movie, Super Mario Galaxy delivers on the animation front. Adapting the Super Mario Galaxy games opens up a world of vibrant possibilities.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic truly bring the goods on that front. They understand the video games, and they respectfully pay homage to the games while utilizing some of the iconography in their movie.

What's incredible is how tactile the characters and worlds look. You can see the material of Mario and Luigi's overalls, each hair in their mustaches, and the set pieces are impressively grand. The best example of this is when Peach visits a casino-like underbelly of a city. Mario and Luigi also visit a world that is filled with beautiful flowers.

There are also some visual references to the games. Obviously, there are certain power-ups that Mario and Luigi use, much like the last movie. The best, though, is how they incorporate the old-school side-scrolling Mario games.

Is the story well-told?

As any player knows, the Mario games usually don't have a linear story. Sure, you're generally supposed to save Princess Peach or accomplish some mission, but you make your way through the game by playing various levels with different obstacles and environments.

That makes it simultaneously easy and difficult to adapt to a movie, as evidenced by the infamous 1993 live-action movie. On the one hand, there aren't many limitations. On the other hand, there aren't many storylines to adapt.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie succeeds despite having a very loose story. Its predecessor similarly had a thin story, but it wasn't able to compensate with visuals alone, and it was further affected by how much time Mario and Luigi spent apart.

They are brothers, and it was billed as the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Not seeing them together was a bummer, and that story probably would've worked better as a sequel.

There's no such problem in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The brothers are practically inseparable in the sequel, and their group is expanded with the introduction of Yoshi.

Bowser Jr.'s inclusion is an interesting swing. While Benny Safdie does an admirable job of sounding as nasally as the Super Mario Sunshine version of the character, the humanization of Bowser and his son misses the mark.

Every Mario fan knows that Bowser is his ultimate enemy, and he will likely continue to be until Illumination stops making these movies. Trying to peel back his layers (or, rather, scales) isn't as compelling as writer Matthew Fogel is likely hoping for.

Jack Black also doesn't get nearly enough time to shine. Surprisingly, he doesn’t have a full-length performance in the sequel after the hit song “Peaches” from the last film.

The surprising standout

Out of the new characters introduced, Glen Powell's Fox McCloud is the best. If they hadn't announced it beforehand, the delivery of his first few lines disguises his usually recognizable voice.

Fox McCloud brings a Han Solo-like presence to the movie. It's really fun to hear Powell having a blast as he does with this character, and it's one of his most unique roles.

Maybe there's an overabundance of new characters, most of which don't receive substantial roles. Even Brie Larson's Rosalina has a minimal role, though she's set up for a promising future in the franchise.

At times, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie falls into the same trap that gets MCU projects in hot water. It's reliant on fans of the source material to clap whenever a niche reference is made or an iconic side character appears. This makes for a fun viewing experience, but can also mask a bad movie in the eyes of those fans.

Luckily, as a casual player two decades ago, it's easy to see through those attempts at garnering cheap applause. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie doesn't have a lot to say, and yet, given the source material, it's okay. Not once does the movie try to be anything more than it is.

Should you watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The biggest thing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has going for it is its commitment to what it is. It's an enjoyable 98 minutes, even if the story's pacing could have been better.

Much like the Mario games, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie often feels like a sequence of scenes (or side quests) instead of a cohesive linear story. If this were a Tomb Raider adaptation, that'd be detrimental. Somehow, in the context of a Mario adaptation, it can get away with this lack of focus.

Pratt and Day carry their brotherly camaraderie into the sequel, and while neither will win an Oscar for their performance, at least they double down and commit to their characters' New York accents.

Plus, the prospect of future installments featuring more from Larson and maybe Powell is, admittedly, very exciting. The Mario movies are incredibly harmless, but they're incredibly fun as well.

Grade: B-

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on Apr. 1.