It's been a tough time for Wisconsin Football. But that pales in comparison to hearing that former player Jack Pugh had passed away at the age of 25. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

In response, Wisconsin Football issued an official statement offering condolences to Jack's family on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Wisconsin Athletics family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Pugh. Jack was a positive light and brought a genuine spirit to our football program. More than that, he cared about people and was loved by his teammates and staff. Jack proudly earned his degree from UW-Madison in 2025 and will forever be remembered and loved.”

Our thoughts are with Jack’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nvMTNoAMiQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 1, 2026

Altogether, Pugh played three seasons at Wisconsin as a tight end. He was a prominent member of the class of 2021, entering college as a four-star recruit. During the 2021 season, he redshirted. The next year, he played his only game against the University of Minnesota on November 26. Eventually, he had to forgo the 2023 season due to personal and health-related issues.

At the time, Pugh took to Instagram to explain his reasons for leaving and the toll it had taken. Therefore, he was taking that time to focus on his mental health.

“My physical health was not near perfect, but my mental health was the reason I decided to hang it up,” the post read in part. Over years of prolonged depression and substance abuse, I decided I deserved a better life and to finally find happiness.”

Eventually, he would graduate with a degree in personal finance.