The McDonald's All-American Game serves as a showcase for the best high school basketball players in the nation. Some players display their skills better than others, though. Record-breaking performances truly put a player on the map. With the 2026 McDonald's All-American Game just around the corner, now is a good time to look at records for every major statistical category in the history of the game. So, check out the gallery to see the top producers in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, and FIC in the history of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Points leaders

1. Jonathan Bender, 1999 (31 points)

2. Michael Jordan, 1981 (30 points)

T3. Eddy Curry, 2001/Nassir Little, 2018/Paul Pierce, 1995/Chris Webber, 1991 (28 points)

T7. LeBron James, 2003/John Williams, 1984/Jerry Stackhouse, 1993 (27 points)

T10. JJ Redick, 2002/Jordan Brown, 2018/R.J. Barrett, 2018 (26 points)

To nobody's surprise, the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, was long the McDonald's All-American Game record holder for scoring. The 10-time scoring champion put up 30 points in 1981. Jordan is well known for his ability to slam vicious dunks, finish acrobatic layups, and hit tough mid-range jump shots, but he was just freshly made a star by the time he had a big McDonald's All-American performance. Just a couple of years prior, Jordan was cut from the varsity team.

Jordan is no longer the points leader in the history of the game. Jonathan Bender scored 31 points in 1999, which led to him going straight from high school to the NBA. Unfortunately, Bender didn't find the same level of success after he was drafted fifth overall. In fact, he is one of the biggest draft busts of all time.

Other NBA legends, such as Paul Pierce and LeBron James, are amongst the highest scorers in McDonald's All-American Game history, too. The same goes for JJ Redick, one of the best college basketball players of the 21st century. James is even responsible for arguably the best performance in the history of the game.

Rebounds leaders

1. Sam Perkins, 1980 (24 rebounds)

2. Othella Harrington, 1992 (21 rebounds)

T3. John Williams, 1984/ Shaquille O'Neal, 1989/Rudy Woods, 1978/Dallas Comegys, 1983 (16 rebounds)

T7. Zach Randolph, 2000/Derrick Coleman, 1986/Teddy Grubbs, 1979 (15 rebounds)

Sam Perkins was a man amongst boys when he was playing high school ball. Even when going up against the fellow best of the best at the high school ranks, the UNC legend was able to secure 24 rebounds. That is a truly jaw-dropping amount of boards. Not only do great high school players miss less, which limits the amount of available rebounds, but Perkins was actually facing fellow Division I-caliber players.

Othella Harrington had an iconic McDonald's All-American performance on the glass, too. He collected 21 rebounds in 1992, which was no surprise because he ranks second in high school basketball history with 2,303 total rebounds. John Williams and Shaquille O'Neal appear both here and in another statistical category. Williams for his 27 points and O'Neal for his six blocks.

Assists leaders

T1. Lonzo Ball, 2016/Jacque Vaughn, 1993 (13 assists)

T3. Andre Barrett, 2000/Erick Barkley, 1998 (12 assists)

T5. Sebastian Telfair, 2004/Darius Garland, 2018/Brett Nelson, 1999/Adrian Autry, 1990 (11 assists)

T9. Tyus Jones, 2014/Chris Paul, 2003/Bobby Hurley, 1989/Stephon Marbury, 1995 (10 assists)

Lonzo Ball played his high school basketball at Chino Hills, arguably the most famous high school basketball team of all time. Ball played alongside his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, as well as NBA lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu. The team played flashy and fast, and the offense was led by Ball facilitating to his future NBA player brothers.

His willingness to get his teammates involved translated to the McDonald's All-American Game. It is quite impressive that Ball had 13 assists in the game, because all-star formats usually result in players chasing highlight-scoring opportunities and a selfish brand of basketball. Jacque Vaughn also recorded 13 assists en route to being named Co-MVP in the 1993 game. Vaughn was recently the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Chris Paul and Bobby Hurley are on this list, too. Their 10-assist performances foreshadowed Paul becoming the second-leading assister in NBA history (12,552) and Hurley placing second on the all-time college basketball assists list. Hurley was first in that regard for a long time until Braden Smith just surpassed him during the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Blocks leaders

1. Ralph Sampson, 1979 (10 blocks)

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T2. Shaquille O'Neal, 1989/Shawn Bradley, 1990/Branden Dawson, 2011 (six blocks)

T5. Kwame Brown, 2001/Jarrett Allen, 2016 (five blocks)

T7. Cole Aldrich, 2007/Anthony Davis, 2011/Greg Oden, 2006/Brandon McCoy, 2017/Mo Bamba, 2017 (four blocks)

There have only been a handful of double-digit block performances in NBA history. It is somewhat more common in high school play when players in NBA frames are taking on competition that just finished their science homework. A 10-block performance in the McDonald's All-American Game is truly incredible because it came against other superstars, and that was exactly what Ralph Sampson did in 1979.

Sampson did average around seven blocks per game in high school, so this actually doesn't come as the biggest surprise. The 7-foot-4 player was one of the most highly touted prospects/recruits ever, and he'd go on to win three national college player of the year awards.

O'Neal and Shawn Bradley had six-block performances, and Kwame Brown swatted five shots in the McDonald's All-American Game. O'Neal became one of the best centers in NBA history, and Bradley's shot blocking prowess led to him becoming a Monstar in the movie Space Jam. Brown's big day played a part in him becoming the first high school prospect to be drafted first overall, but he turned into one of the biggest draft busts ever. The same can be said about Greg Oden, who blocked four shots in the 2006 game but never reached his potential because of injuries. The 2017 McDonald's All-American Game was a swat fest, as both Brandon McCoy and Mo Bamba had four blocks each.

Steals leaders

1. Khalid Reeves, 1990 (10 steals)

2. Jordan Farmer, 2004 (seven steals)

T3. Tounde Yessoufou, 2025/Shaheen Holloway, 1996/Michael Jordan, 1981/Dell Curry, 1982 (six steals)

Double-digit steals performances are even rarer than recording 10-plus blocks in a game. In fact, there have only been 18 instances of an NBA player securing double-digit steals, and only one time did a player (Kendall Gill) get 11 steals in a game. In the 1990 McDonald's All-American Game, Khalid Reeves was able to secure 10 steals despite the fact that he was taking on future Division I and NBA players.

Jordan Farmar's seven-steal performance was mightily impressive, too, as were the six steals Tounde Yessoufou, Shaheen Holloway, Michael Jordan, and Dell Curry were able to secure. As mentioned above, Jordan won 10 scoring titles, but his nine appearances on the First-Team All-Defense list are also the most ever. Yessoufou is the most recent participant of the McDonald's All-American game to appear on this list. After a productive freshman season at Baylor, he seems destined for the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Floor Impact Counter leaders

1. Derik Queen, 2024 (23.9)

2. Jared Sullinger, 2010 (21.5)

3. Bam Adebayo, 2016 (21.4)

4. J.J. Redick, 2002 (20.9)

T5. Cheick Diallo, 2015/J.R. Smith, 2004 (20.8)

Floor Impact Counter is a formula developed by RealGM that encompasses all aspects of the box score. The formula is points + ORB + .75 DRB + AST + STL + BLK – .75 FGA – .375 FTA – TO – .5 PF. It is one of the most respected efficiency metrics in basketball, and Derik Queen has the best FIC in McDonald's All-American Game history. The only player in the top five in FIC history who appeared elsewhere in this article is JJ Redick.