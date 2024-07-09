A Bachelorette's quest for love is never an easy feat. You have to trust your gut, ignore social media, and make one of the biggest decisions of your life as the whole world watches. Jenn Tran, who is this season's Bachelorette, spoke about some of the regrets she has during her time on the show.

“I don’t have regrets in any decisions that I made because I trusted myself very much, and I still do,” Jenn told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off The Vine. “I think everything happened the way it was supposed to. I think that I regret the steamy makeouts because my family will be watching.”

One steamy makeout which Jenn described the initial kiss as “feral” was between she and Sam M.

“Picture your life 50 years from now, waking up on a Saturday morning, to me cooking breakfast. I just have one thing to ask you,” Sam M. said after he got out of the limo to meet Jenn for the first time. “With two shots in my head, do you know what time it is? It’s shot o’oclock.”

Sam M's Southern charm worked and he not only got the first kiss of the season but he received the coveted first impression rose.

“I didn’t go into the night thinking, ‘I don’t want to kiss anyone.’ I went into the night knowing how this process works, how this journey works, how other Bachelor/ Bachelorettes have gone throughout their journeys, and, for me, a first kiss means a lot. And I need to be able to feel a certain level of comfortability with somebody,” Jenn explained her reasoning to Us Weekly. “And I need to be able to feel like our relationship is at that point for me to want to kiss you. I knew that it wasn’t going to be everybody on night one, and so I really just tried to listen to my gut and whoever I felt most comfortable with, I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll entertain it,’ but I knew I wasn’t going to kiss everybody.”

How Jenn Tran Feels About The End Of The Season

We won't know how Jenn's love story wraps up until a couple of months from now as the finale date has not yet been revealed. If ABC has this season air on a similar timeline to the previous Bachelorette seasons, we should know the ending by sometime in September. However, Jenn is content with how her season ended.

“I'm very happy with the ending and I'm very happy with the way everything panned out,” she explained to People. “I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth.”

She added: “I feel like when you start on the journey, you're so hopeful for an engagement. And then as you go through the journey, it's like, what [does] an engagement really mean to you? Is it just a ring, or is it a commitment? What I really was looking for was a lasting partner, so I think my definition of that really changed throughout the journey.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.