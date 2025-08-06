Star quarterback Sam Darnold has every reason to be optimistic about his first campaign with the Seattle Seahawks. He is coming off a breakout year, tallying career-highs in almost every statistical category. He is feeling good about himself, especially after signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks.

A runner-up for Comeback Player of the Year last season, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns as he led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record. He aims to build on his momentum as he tries to carry the Seahawks back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

Seahawks coach Mike McDonald is more than willing to hand the keys to the 28-year-old Darnold, who made it to his first-ever Pro Bowl last season. Several holes, however, need to be filled in training camp. First on the agenda: The team's offensive unit, as recently pointed out by NFL insider Jeff Chadiha.

“There also will be questions about an offensive line that has been problematic for years, even with first-round pick Grey Zabel moving in at one of the guard spots. This isn't a prediction of impending failure, by the way—just a way of saying there's a lot to sort out here,” said Chadiha.

He also noted that another star addition, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, has struggled with injuries in recent years, including missing 18 games in the past three seasons. It remains to be seen if he and Darnold can develop a strong partnership, but training camp is a good place to start.

While Darnold has finally gotten comfortable as a leader, Chadiha posited that he is in a tougher situation with the Seahawks.

“The important thing to remember here is how much his renaissance came down to the structure the Vikings offered him. Minnesota had great quarterback coaches, dynamic receivers, and a reliable offensive line. The Seahawks do have a coach that knows Darnold well—the quarterback worked with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in San Francisco in 2023—but there are a lot of questions after that,” said Chadiha.