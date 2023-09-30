Jermell Charlo's net worth in 2023 is $8 million. The undisputed light middleweight world champion has had a lucrative career in boxing. Let's look at Jermell Charlo's net worth in 2023.

Jermell Charlo's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $8 million

Charlo has had plenty of big fights in his career but is slated to have his most lucrative in a bout against Canelo Alvarez. Jermell Charlo's net worth in 2023 sits at about $8 million, according to caknowledge.com.

Jermell Charlo is an American professional boxer. He is the undisputed light middleweight world champion, holding the WBC title since 2019, the WBA, IBF, and Ring magazine titles since 2020, and the WBO title since 2022. He has an identical twin brother, Jermall Charlo, a fellow professional boxer and an undefeated world champion.

Jermell Charlo's early career

Charlo was born in Lafayette, La., but grew up in Houston. He is a graduate of Alief Hastings High School. His boxing career began by going with his father to the gym. Jermell's father was also a boxer.

Jermell's boxing career took off when he won a bronze medal at the 2005 Junior Olympics two years after learning the craft. He had a successful amateur career, compiling a record of 56 wins and eight losses.

His professional career began at 17 when he scored a four-round decision win over Corey Sommerville. He followed his debut victory with 12 straight wins from 2008 to 2012.

His undefeated professional win streak reached 31 before he lost to Tony Harrison to lose his WBC light middleweight title. Charlo's first big win was against world title challenger Vanes Martirosyan, who was 35-1-1, but Charlo put his name on the map with a unanimous decision victory.

Jermell Charlo's first world title

Jermell Charlo: I Made History Before; It Feels Good, I Know That Feeling https://t.co/vvLzw3d5zL pic.twitter.com/p1Y5JgntB1 — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) August 3, 2023

The WBC announced that Charlo would face John Jackson for the vacant WBC light middleweight title. There was a title vacancy due to the retirement of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Charlo was badly trailing on the judge's scorecards. However, in Round 8, he hit Jackson with a flurry of punches that caused the referee to signal a knockout.

Charlo's first title defense was against Charles Hatley, the No. 2-ranked fighter. Charlo won the match with a knockout in the sixth round. The fight averaged 401,000 viewers on Showtime, and Charlo made $100,000.

The WBC made Erickson Lubin No. 1 on their rankings, making him the automatic challenger for Charlo's world title. The fight was at the Barclays Center in New York and was billed as a super welterweight tripleheader, with Jarrett Hurd and Erislandry Lara also defending titles on the card. Charlo made short work of Lubin, knocking him out in 2 minutes and 41 seconds. Charlo earned the largest purse of his career, making $450,000.

Charlo's last successful defense of this title run was against Austin Trout at the Staples Center. The fight wasn't well-received amongst fans, as it lacked action while both fighters kept a defensive strategy. Charlo eventually won by decision. Charlo earned a $750,000 purse.

Charlo's first defeat as a professional boxer came in his next fight against Tony Harrison, taking the loss by unanimous decision. He rebounded with a three-round knockout over Jorge Cota, the WBC's No. 1 super welterweight. Charlo then activated his rematch clause to get another shot at Harrison. He won back his light middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout.

Charlo becomes the unified champion

Charlo then took on the WBA, IBF, and IBO light middleweight champion Jeison Rosario in a unification bout. He knocked out Rosario in the eighth round to unify the belts.

His next task was to defeat the WBO light middleweight champion Brian Castano to be the undisputed light middleweight champion. The first fight ended in a controversial draw, but Charlo won the second matchup after a referee stoppage in the 10th round. He became the seventh male to be a four-belt undisputed champion in boxing history. Charlo earned $1 million for each of the matches.

He was scheduled to defend his title against Tim Tsyzu on Jan. 28, 2023, but the bout was postponed twice after Charlo injured his hand while sparring. Charlo opted to move up two weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez instead, a match that happens on September 30, 2023.

Did Jermell Charlo's net worth in 2023 surprise you?