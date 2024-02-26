The short-lived marriage between boxing's biggest star and Premier Boxing Champions have come to an end as Canelo Alvarez and his camp have decided to part ways with the promotion. After recent fallout following his fight with Jermell Charlo and disputes regarding his next fight, Alvarez will begin seeking options with other promoters. Check out our Boxing news for more breaking news and developments.
First reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Alvarez will bow-out with two fights remaining on his three-fight contract. Following his lackluster win over twin-brother Jermell Charlo, PBC believed a match vs. Jermall Charlo would not do well in terms of pay-per-view buys. The two sides couldn't agree to terms and it was clear Alvarez and his camp were determined to stand their ground.
As mentioned earlier, the draw from Canelo vs. Charlo didn't grab much steam as the card brought in about 650k-700k in pay-per-view buys. Similarly to that, Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benevidez Jr. also wasn't a massive draw despite Charlo's impressive return to action. With PBC offering Canelo Alvarez around $33 million for his upcoming fight, they also pushed him to face David Benavidez. Alvarez was set on facing his second Charlo brother, but clearly the two sides saw things differently.
This of course opens up the door for other promotions to step in and set something up for boxing's biggest star. Immediately, the two biggest players are DAZN and Matchroom Sports with the biggest pockets and most options for Alvarez regarding his next few fights. After leaving DAZN prior to his PBC deal, Alvarez mentioned he wanted to take contracts on a fight-by-fight basis.
There have also been recent talks of ESPN Boxing moving to DAZN, which would open the door for Alvarez to explore matchups like Edgar Berlanga and Jamie Munguia.
Still, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sports become great candidates to land Alvarez and now that his May 4 date with Charlo is void and null, it's unclear how soon we'll see him step into the ring again. This seems like a power move as Canelo searches for his next opponent and it's clear he's only taking fights he's interested in at this point of his career.