Floyd Mayweather is a popular boxer, owning an undefeated record with 50 straight victories. He is a 15-time major world championship title holder across five weight classes. Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2024 is estimated at around $400 million. Let’s look at Floyd Mayweather’s net worth in 2024.
What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2024?: $400 million (estimate)
Floyd Mayweather’s net worth in 2024 is $400 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Floyd Mayweather was born on February 24th, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He studied at Ottawa Hills High School. Although Mayweather is extremely wealthy today, that wasn’t always the case, especially before he embarked on his boxing career.
Mayweather quickly showcased his all-time potential on the amateur boxing circuit. He racked up a record of 84-8 and brought home three Golden Gloves before turning pro. Furthermore, Mayweather also boxed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
At the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, Mayweather ran through the competition by beating the likes of Bakhtiyar Tileganov of Kazakhstan, Artur Gevorgyan of Armenia, and Lorenzo Aragon of Cuba. However, Mayweather failed to secure a victory over Serafim Todorov of Bulgaria which led to an unsuccessful protest by the United States boxing team, forcing him to settle for a bronze medal.
Floyd Mayweather makes professional debut
A couple of months later, Mayweather dominantly made his professional boxing debut, knocking out Roberto Apodaca in just the second round. Mayweather earned $100,000 for his fight against Apodaca, according to sources.
Roughly around two years later, after racking up a string of victories, Mayweather won the WBC super featherweight, his first world championship victory, by beating Genaro Hernandez via TKO. For the fight, Mayweather reportedly bagged $150,000.
After dominating the light welterweight and welterweight divisions, Mayweather moved to the light middleweight division where he locked horns against WBC light middleweight champion Oscar De La Hoya. In a highly anticipated match for the WBC championship, Mayweather secured the victory after a split decision. The WBC title match would become one of the highest-grossers in boxing history by earning over $130 million. As the winner, Mayweather reportedly earned over $20 million for the historic battle.
Floyd Mayweather earns the nickname, “Money”
After emerging victorious over De La Hoya, Mayweather announced temporary retirements before beating the likes of Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez. His unanimous decision victory over Marquez became one of the highest-grossing non-heavyweight bouts in history with over $52 million in sales. Moreover, Mayweather earned at least $10 million for the fight.
Mayweather engaged in another historic match in 2013, against WBC and WBA Super Welterweight Champion Canelo Alvarez. Mayweather picked up his 45th straight victory after winning the fight by decision. The undefeated boxer earned a lucrative paycheck of at least $41.5 million. However, Forbes reported that Mayweather’s paycheck soared up to $80 million after getting a cut of the pay-per-view revenues.
But while his previous fights earned Mayweather lucrative paychecks, nothing would top his much-anticipated 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao, dubbed The Fight of the Century. With two of the best boxers in history going at it, the fight earned a record-breaking $600 million in sales. Mayweather came out with another victory to collect his 48th straight win, taking home the WBO Welterweight championship at the expense of the decorated Pacquiao. Moreover, Mayweather reportedly pocketed $250 million for the historic fight.
Mayweather’s final professional fight came in 2017 when he met UFC champion Conor McGregor in the squared circle. Fans were excited to witness the event given that it was a UFC-boxing crossover. However, Mayweather showcased why he was arguably the best fighter in the world. He knocked out McGregor in the 10th round to retire as an undefeated boxer with a 50-0 record. Mayweather also bagged $275 million for the crossover fight.
Floyd Mayweather post-retirement
Since retiring from boxing, Mayweather has so far engaged in exhibition fights. But like his professional record, he has remained undefeated. He fought against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTube sensations Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji, fellow undefeated boxer Don Moore, MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers. Mayweather earned $9 million against Nasukawa and made another $100 million for fighting Paul.
While Mayweather has succeeded in the boxing world, that hasn’t stopped him from making waves outside the ring. He's had endorsement deals with Burger King, FanDuel, Hublot, and many more. Mayweather has earned $25 million from his non-boxing-related endeavors. He also owns the promotional boxing firm Mayweather Promotions, LLC.
Aside from boxing, Mayweather’s impact on the fighting industry has allowed him to appear in the WWE. The decorated boxer wrestled the Big Show in Wrestlemania XXIV and came out with a victory over the seven-foot giant. Mayweather was paid $20 million to wrestle at the showcase of the immortals, based on reports,
Nevertheless, were you stunned by Floyd Mayweather’s net worth in 2024?